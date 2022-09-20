ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gap cuts 500 corporate jobs as profits dwindle

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lV6BN_0i3Ioo6B00

Long-time American apparel brand Gap is cutting around 500 corporate jobs amid shrinking profits as the company experiences dwindling sales and struggles to modernize.

The company announced on Tuesday that it has found it hard to protect its margins trying to sell outdated clothing at brands like Old Navy, Reuters reported .

The company said that it would be eliminating roles, including open ones , at offices mainly in San Francisco, New York, and Asia.

Gap is currently transitioning CEOs after Sonia Syngal resigned this year and is currently being led by interim Executive Chairman Bob Martin.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy