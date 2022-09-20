Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama
No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian questioned after loss to Texas Tech
Sarkisian is under the microscope following his second loss in four games. It's not where he wants to be as one of college football's most spotlighted coaches, considering his team was inside the top 25 coming into this weekend's game after a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama was followed up with a comeback win over UTSA.
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State football: Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel get honest about penalties in upset loss
Oklahoma lost 41-34 to Kansas State, leaving Brent Venables and Dillon Gabriel blunt about penalties that plagued the sixth-ranked Sooners in the Week 4 upset defeat. Venables, OU's first-year head coach, has work to do with his team as he leads it into next Saturday's game at TCU. Gabriel completed...
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
After four weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State, remains No. 1, with Alabama still at No. 2. Georgia received 34 first-place votes, down from 40 last week, while Alabama went from 24 first-place votes to 26. Ohio State improved from one vote to four votes.
The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling 44-41 win at Washington State that required the Ducks to score 29 fourth-quarter points to make the win happen.
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
For the first time in six years, Tennessee is a top-10 football team. After beating then-No. 20 Florida to claim their second win against a ranked opponent of the 2022 season’s opening month, the Vols moved up three spots to No. 9 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and climbed three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll. It is the first top-10 ranking for Tennessee since 2016 when it reached as high as No. 9 during a 5-0 start under Butch Jones — and the highest ranking for the Vols in the AP poll since 2006.
