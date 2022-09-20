ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

247Sports

Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama

No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4

Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa

Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 5 Coaches Poll

After four weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State, remains No. 1, with Alabama still at No. 2. Georgia received 34 first-place votes, down from 40 last week, while Alabama went from 24 first-place votes to 26. Ohio State improved from one vote to four votes.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule

The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma

This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Vols into top 10 of top-25 polls after Florida win

For the first time in six years, Tennessee is a top-10 football team. After beating then-No. 20 Florida to claim their second win against a ranked opponent of the 2022 season’s opening month, the Vols moved up three spots to No. 9 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and climbed three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll. It is the first top-10 ranking for Tennessee since 2016 when it reached as high as No. 9 during a 5-0 start under Butch Jones — and the highest ranking for the Vols in the AP poll since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

