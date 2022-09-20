Read full article on original website
Kentucky offers two of the hottest senior prospects in the country
Kentucky has offered Smyrna (Tenn.) linebacker Arion Carter (6-foot-1, 210), Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook cornerback Tyler Scott (6-foot-2, 185), Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora 2024 offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal (6-foot-7.5, 330), Saline (Mich.) 2024 tight end Dylan Mesman (6-foot-5, 230), Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood 2024 offensive tackle Kevin Heywood (6-foot-7, 280), Clarkston (Mich.) 2024 tight end Brody Kosin (6-foot-6, 215), Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 2025 athlete CJ Jimcoily (6-foot-2.5, 190), Hopkins (S.C.) Lower Richland wide receiver Nate Branch (5-foot-10, 172), Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark athlete Che Ojarikre (6-foot-2, 180), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2026 athlete Shavar Young Jr. (5-foot-10.5, 156), Hopkins (S.C.) Lower Richland 2024 offensive tackle Dakarai Sumter (6-foot-8, 320) and Montgomery (Ala.) Alabama Christian Academy 2025 running back AC Walters (5-foot-11, 180).
