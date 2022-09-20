Read full article on original website
Empire Mall hosts holiday job fair
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-23-22) Updated: 23 hours ago. Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota. ‘March into the Light’ highlights addiction wellness. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT. Saturday’s ‘March into the Light’ organized by the non-profit Face it...
Exercises to help prevent falling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people grow older the risk of getting injured from a fall becomes more significant, but there are ways that you can help prevent that fall. Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined Dakota News Now to...
Jam Against Cancer in Brandon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jam Against Cancer raising funds for families struggling with the disease takes place in Brandon Sunday. Joni Heggen, the director of the event, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about its significance.
Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs until the end of October. It runs every Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We spoke with General Manager, Amber Halvorson, to learn more...
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
Sioux Area Metro to provide free rides for early voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro is offering free bus rides to help people to vote early in the Sioux Falls November election. Early voters who need a ride can use Route 6 or Route 8 to vote on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building through Monday, Nov. 7. Free daily passes will be provided to any rider who uses one of the nearby bus stops at 5th Street and Minnesota Ave. to vote early. SAM also offers free rides to the Minnehaha County Administration Building for paratransit riders who want to vote early.
SD Veterans claim VA hospital care, referral programs getting worse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been almost a year since a joint group of South Dakota Veterans Associations wrote a letter of no confidence regarding the Director of the Sioux Falls VA hospital. The Director was reassigned, and the VA secretary, Denis McDonough, visited Sioux Falls, making a promise.
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center to open within weeks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Amazon fulfillment center is set to open in Sioux Falls within weeks, creating approximately 1,000 full-time job opportunities. The regional spokesman Scott Seroka confirmed the information with SiouxFalls.Business, saying, “We are now hiring for various jobs at this facility – all of which offer at least $15.50 per hour and comprehensive benefits.”
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
Today is Hunger Action Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month, and today is Hunger Action Day. Lori Dykstra, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota, joined Dakota News Now, to talk about it.
Low unemployment rates east students’ job stress
The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls and Lutheran Social Services are moving into the future together. By next month, the two organizations will be under the same administration. More than 1,500 students from 21 schools across three states will roll into Luverne this Saturday for the Tri-State Band Festival. 71st...
Avera Medical Minute: World Alzheimer’s Month spreads awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Is there a difference between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia? Avera Medical Group neurologist Dr. Justin Persson says to think of Alzheimer’s disease as the most common form of dementia, but there are various forms of dementia. Some of the more common forms are Parkinson’s, Lewy body, vascular dementia, and frontotemporal dementia. “Dementia itself refers to the inability or diminished ability to make decisions, to think, or diminish memory,” Dr. Persson said. “It typically interferes with what the person is able to do day to day, and for the most part they are unable to live independently.”
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-23-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep football season is hitting it’s stride as it moves beyond the halfway mark in South Dakota!. Click on the video viewer for a power packed sixth edition of Football Friday featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:
Washington tops Rapid City Central
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors breezed to a Saturday matinee win over visiting Rapid City Central, improving to 3-2 with a 41-21 victory at Howard Wood Field in prep football action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
LIVE at 4:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt football game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg football team will take on Roosevelt Friday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 5 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bowden Field’s makeover is complete for the Augustana softball team. Augie and Northern have a big football game in Sioux Falls on Saturday. 2 Summit League volleyball matches and 4 HS volleyball matches including Roosevelt’s upset of O’Gorman.
Experience is paying off for Augustana football as they prepare for Northern Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There are plenty of big college football games this weekend, including the Augustana Vikings hosting a much-improved Northern Wolves team who also know how much a new facility can mean. The 2-1 Wolves have looked good in their first 3 games, especially last weekend when they shocked Mankato in the Ag Bowl, winning 23-22. As for the 13th-ranked Vikings, they are unbeaten so far with 3 wins including that 30-29 win 2 weeks ago over Bemidji State, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.
