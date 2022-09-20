ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (knee) to miss preseason

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to clean out his left knee that will sideline him for four to six weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Williams will miss training camp and the preseason as he recovers. He’s expected to return early in the regular season, per the report.

Williams, 24, is scheduled to have the procedure done Thursday, per ESPN. Williams had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the knee six months ago.

Williams averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 61 starts for the Celtics in 2021-22. He averaged 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 17 postseason games (15 starts) as the Celtics made it to the NBA Finals.

Williams has averaged 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds in four seasons with the Celtics, who selected him No. 27 overall in the 2018 draft.

–Field Level Media

