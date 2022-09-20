ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

msn.com

Why Do Senior People Have Problem With Swallowing

If you have any senior loved ones, you might have noticed that with growing age, they start to suffer from several health conditions. They struggle to lead a regular life. Swallowing difficulty is one of them. Difficulty swallowing is also known as Dysphagia, which is a common condition among senior...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID

Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
msn.com

Is There A Cure For Diverticulitis?

As we grow older, our bodies go through several changes that may cause health problems later down the road. For example, about one-third of people aged 50 to 59 develop small pouches called diverticula along the digestive tract, says the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This condition is known as diverticulosis and may not cause any symptoms. However, those tiny pockets can cause stomach pain, bloating, and other digestive symptoms, notes the MedlinePlus.
verywellhealth.com

Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?

Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
msn.com

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
IFLScience

"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Have you been feeling bloated lately? Or, perhaps you're having digestive issues or cramping. If you answered yes, you probably need to pay attention to your gut health. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, around 70 million people have a digestive disorder. Probiotics can...
psychreg.org

How to Relieve Arthritis Pain at Home with CBD from Cannaray?

There isn’t a cure for arthritis, but medication and physiotherapy can help improve symptoms. CBD has already been utilised to ease and assist many health conditions, including insomnia, anxiety and depression, nausea and chronic pain. With this in mind, research has shown that CBD uses while suffering from arthritis...
LiveScience

Is bone broth good for you?

Bone broth has been used in cooking for centuries, and is made by boiling bones and the connective tissues of animals in water for a long time — but is bone broth good for you?. According to research published in the Food & Nutrition Research Journal (opens in new...
The Associated Press

No Oven, No Problem: Healthy, Affordable Potato Dishes for the Air Fryer, Microwave and Toaster

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Attention all dorm dwellers, tiny apartment residents, or anyone who’s just over their oven, we’ve got healthy, affordable potato recipes that don’t require a kitchen! Just plug in your air fryer, microwave or toaster to prepare a meal that’s sure to please. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005625/en/ Air Fryer Potatoes with Green Goddess Dip (Photo: Business Wire)
Medical News Today

Is there a link between gut health and anxiety?

Numerous studies suggest a bidirectional relationship between a person’s gut and mental health. Probiotics and diet may help a person to improve both. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States. At the same time, digestive diseases account for.
