msn.com
Why Do Senior People Have Problem With Swallowing
If you have any senior loved ones, you might have noticed that with growing age, they start to suffer from several health conditions. They struggle to lead a regular life. Swallowing difficulty is one of them. Difficulty swallowing is also known as Dysphagia, which is a common condition among senior...
I’m a doctor – my secret to looking ten years younger and it’s all about eating three certain foods
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID
Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
Once daily miracle pill aims to slow down aging and brain decline, new scientific study reveals
DAILY multivitamins may improve cognition and memory in senior citizens, a recent study has claimed. Researchers believe that continued daily use of multivitamins can improve brain function in people aged 65 or older. Furthermore, multivitamins may slow cognitive aging by 1.8 years over three years, or by 60 percent. The...
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
I’m a plastic surgeon – ‘Botox pad’ stickers can banish your wrinkles & they work surprisingly well
THERE'S a simple solution for diminishing fine lines on your forehead – and it's cheaper than Botox. One plastic surgeon explained how the "Botox pad" stickers get rid of your forehead wrinkles surprisingly well, and these are a lot cheaper than the treatment. YouTube's famous plastic surgeon, Doctor Youn,...
msn.com
Is There A Cure For Diverticulitis?
As we grow older, our bodies go through several changes that may cause health problems later down the road. For example, about one-third of people aged 50 to 59 develop small pouches called diverticula along the digestive tract, says the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This condition is known as diverticulosis and may not cause any symptoms. However, those tiny pockets can cause stomach pain, bloating, and other digestive symptoms, notes the MedlinePlus.
verywellhealth.com
Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
I’m an anti-aging expert – my two-minute routine will tone your neck and prevent wrinkles
TURKEY neck is the term give to the sagging skin and wrinkles that form under your chin. But don't worry, there's a free and easy way to prevent this, according to an anti-aging expert. TikTok user Leslieprinz shared the simple two-minute method she uses to tone her neck every day.
msn.com
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
ohmymag.co.uk
Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life
Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Have you been feeling bloated lately? Or, perhaps you're having digestive issues or cramping. If you answered yes, you probably need to pay attention to your gut health. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, around 70 million people have a digestive disorder. Probiotics can...
psychreg.org
How to Relieve Arthritis Pain at Home with CBD from Cannaray?
There isn’t a cure for arthritis, but medication and physiotherapy can help improve symptoms. CBD has already been utilised to ease and assist many health conditions, including insomnia, anxiety and depression, nausea and chronic pain. With this in mind, research has shown that CBD uses while suffering from arthritis...
Is protein good for weight loss?
Looking to shed a few extra pounds? We look at whether protein is good for weight loss, and how to get more from your diet
Is bone broth good for you?
Bone broth has been used in cooking for centuries, and is made by boiling bones and the connective tissues of animals in water for a long time — but is bone broth good for you?. According to research published in the Food & Nutrition Research Journal (opens in new...
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
No Oven, No Problem: Healthy, Affordable Potato Dishes for the Air Fryer, Microwave and Toaster
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Attention all dorm dwellers, tiny apartment residents, or anyone who’s just over their oven, we’ve got healthy, affordable potato recipes that don’t require a kitchen! Just plug in your air fryer, microwave or toaster to prepare a meal that’s sure to please. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005625/en/ Air Fryer Potatoes with Green Goddess Dip (Photo: Business Wire)
Medical News Today
Is there a link between gut health and anxiety?
Numerous studies suggest a bidirectional relationship between a person’s gut and mental health. Probiotics and diet may help a person to improve both. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States. At the same time, digestive diseases account for.
