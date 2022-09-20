Read full article on original website
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
'Dangerously wanted' kidnapping suspect from Broward captured on Treasure Coast
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A "dangerously wanted" man was taken off the streets this week, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office brought in Michael Hernandez on Sept. 21. Hernandez was wanted in Broward county for various felony charges that include false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
'Shocked and Confused': Vero Beach church scandal leaves locals speechless
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach residents are on edge about the Holy Cross Catholic Church in wake of an alleged embezzlement scandal by staff members, as our Luli Ortiz first reported on Tuesday. Multiple locals shared similar sentiments today of shock and disbelief and the church has...
Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
Florida Priest and Secretary Stole $1.5M from Church: Cops
The Biblical verse of "Thou Shall Not Steal" has allegedly caught up with an Irish Pastor who was living in Florida pontificating at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, and his associate who are accused of fraudulently depositing nearly $1.5 million of parishioners’ donations into a bank account over a five-year period, cops say, according to The Irish Examiner.
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
In Memory: Sept. 23
Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., 81, Vero Beach. Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., age 81, passed away September 20, 2022, at VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach. He was born on March 1, 1941, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Anna Bell Toperzer.
Florida “Church Lady” Funnels $1,500,000 From The Diocese Over A 10-Year Period
A Florida woman is in hot, not holy, water after an investigation revealed she funneled church donations into a bank account for herself. In December 2021, the Vero Beach Police Department was contacted by the Diocese of Palm Beach in regard to a fraudulent bank
Pair accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two suspects have been charged with burglarizing the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal and 29-year-old Derly Viviana Vanegas targeted the homes and broke in through the rear patio doors while the home owners were at work.
St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now. The county urges citizens to pre-register early and...
Missing woman from Stuart, deputies need your help
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. She did not say where she was going and has not returned since. Pasenelli was last seen walking in the area...
Woman crashes into ditch and says her 'friend' did it, deputies say she was alone
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman crashed into a canal in Indian River County but told deputies she didn't do it. According to the sheriff's office, she blamed the crash on her friend. When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash on County Road 510 on...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
Armed robbers sought in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two armed robbers. According to investigators, two men walked into the Sunoco at Indian Street and Dixie Highway around 3:15 on Friday morning and demanded money from the clerk before leaving. One robber was...
Body found floating in canal in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
High-ranking PSLPD officials under investigation for falsifying documents: Sheriff
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two high-ranking officials for the Port St. Lucie Police Department are under investigation by the Martin County Sheriff's Office for falsifying records on Thursday. Assistant Chief William Vega and Sergeant Robert Vega are on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. The...
16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
