This is an opinion editorial by Phil Snyder, professor, video director and editor. While first developing my Bitcoin course at the University of Houston, I felt a little like Dr. Albert Schweitzer landing ashore at Equatorial Africa in 1913. I had my trusty black bag full of orange pills, but had no idea if any of the natives would swallow what I prescribed. Then there was that obligatory rabbit hole to dig first, so they would have some place to go for the requisite harrowing fall. As is the case in any missionary effort, the first imperative is to establish a beachhead by winning over the tribal chiefs. In my case those would be the Digital Media Program Coordinator and the chair of our department at the College of Technology.

BITCOIN ・ 9 HOURS AGO