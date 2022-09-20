Read full article on original website
‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move
Geologists have reacted to the Government lifting the ban on fracking by saying the UK has the “wrong type of shale” and it was 280 million years too late.The controversial go-ahead was met with concerns over earthquakes and an increase in greenhouse gas production at a time when the UK had made progress on reducing carbon emissions.Professor Jon Gluyas, of Durham University, said: “Liz Truss hopes to frack us out of the energy crisis by drilling thousands of wells to produce shale gas.“It won’t work – societal objections aside, we have the wrong kind of shale and geology which is...
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Hundreds of Crypto Projects Gearing Up for Launch After Blockchain Upgrade
Charles Hoskinson says many projects are preparing to launch on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain after its Vasil hard fork upgrade. Hoskinson, the Cardano co-creator, says in a tweet that there are hundreds of projects announcing they will advance using ADA’s new capabilities become available to developers next week. “I’ve...
Facebook whistleblower launches nonprofit to make social media ‘healthier’
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is launching a nonprofit that aims to improve social media and make a healthier online environment, the new group announced Thursday. Haugen said her Beyond the Screen organization will focus on “tangible solutions to help users gain control” of their experience on social media.
crowdfundinsider.com
Dirty Money: UK Government Introduces Reforms to Pursue Money Laundering, Includes Crypto in the Mix
The UK government has introduced new legislation that is described as a move to counter those who abuse the UK’s open economy via money laundering or simply hiding ill-gotten gains. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill is currently in Parliament, where it is scheduled for a second reading...
CoinTelegraph
UNICEF Giga NFTs to connect schools in developing countries to internet
Developed countries often take for granted the ubiquity of the internet. But the reality is that some 2.9 billion people still don’t have connectivity to the World Wide Web. Data provided by UNICEF highlights that the majority of this internet-less mass of people reside in undeveloped countries, and children continue to be disadvantaged by the lack of internet connectivity at local schools.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Taking The Orange Pill Is Only The First Step. It’s Just As Important To Teach People About Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Phil Snyder, professor, video director and editor. While first developing my Bitcoin course at the University of Houston, I felt a little like Dr. Albert Schweitzer landing ashore at Equatorial Africa in 1913. I had my trusty black bag full of orange pills, but had no idea if any of the natives would swallow what I prescribed. Then there was that obligatory rabbit hole to dig first, so they would have some place to go for the requisite harrowing fall. As is the case in any missionary effort, the first imperative is to establish a beachhead by winning over the tribal chiefs. In my case those would be the Digital Media Program Coordinator and the chair of our department at the College of Technology.
u.today
Cardano Founder Shares Update on Ethiopia Initiative, Here's What To Know
Cardano Founder Shares Update on Ethiopia Initiative, Here's What To Know
South Africa's Paramount receives orders for Mwari aircraft
PRETORIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Private South African defence firm Paramount Aerospace Industries has received orders for nine of its Mwari aircraft - the first military aircraft to be designed and built in the country in nearly two decades, the company said on Wednesday.
