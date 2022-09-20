ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move

Geologists have reacted to the Government lifting the ban on fracking by saying the UK has the “wrong type of shale” and it was 280 million years too late.The controversial go-ahead was met with concerns over earthquakes and an increase in greenhouse gas production at a time when the UK had made progress on reducing carbon emissions.Professor Jon Gluyas, of Durham University, said: “Liz Truss hopes to frack us out of the energy crisis by drilling thousands of wells to produce shale gas.“It won’t work – societal objections aside, we have the wrong kind of shale and geology which is...
CoinTelegraph

UNICEF Giga NFTs to connect schools in developing countries to internet

Developed countries often take for granted the ubiquity of the internet. But the reality is that some 2.9 billion people still don’t have connectivity to the World Wide Web. Data provided by UNICEF highlights that the majority of this internet-less mass of people reside in undeveloped countries, and children continue to be disadvantaged by the lack of internet connectivity at local schools.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Taking The Orange Pill Is Only The First Step. It’s Just As Important To Teach People About Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Phil Snyder, professor, video director and editor. While first developing my Bitcoin course at the University of Houston, I felt a little like Dr. Albert Schweitzer landing ashore at Equatorial Africa in 1913. I had my trusty black bag full of orange pills, but had no idea if any of the natives would swallow what I prescribed. Then there was that obligatory rabbit hole to dig first, so they would have some place to go for the requisite harrowing fall. As is the case in any missionary effort, the first imperative is to establish a beachhead by winning over the tribal chiefs. In my case those would be the Digital Media Program Coordinator and the chair of our department at the College of Technology.
u.today

Cardano Founder Shares Update on Ethiopia Initiative, Here's What To Know

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Reuters

South Africa's Paramount receives orders for Mwari aircraft

PRETORIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Private South African defence firm Paramount Aerospace Industries has received orders for nine of its Mwari aircraft - the first military aircraft to be designed and built in the country in nearly two decades, the company said on Wednesday.
