ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Hunter charged after admitting to baiting bears in Massachusetts

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGbLK_0i3IlGFO00

BOSTON (WWLP) – A hunter was charged in Massachusetts for baiting bears during the first week of bear season.

Black bear hunting in Massachusetts begins

Near the end of the 2021 bear hunting season, Environmental Police were notified of two tree stands that were placed over bait. A few days before the beginning of bear season in September 2022, officers returned to the area and found that bait was placed five days before the season opened Officers then began to survey the area over the next several days.

On Saturday, September 10, officers found two people in the tree stands, with one of the individuals holding a rifle. The bait under the stands had been restocked with sunflower seeds, popcorn, marshmallows and peanut butter spread on trees.

The hunter holding the rifle admitted to Environmental Police that they were hunting bears and was charged with hunting bear over bait. The hunter’s rifle was seized and the area has been closed to bear hunting until after the end of the second bear hunting season in November. Environmental Police did not identify the hunter or the location at this time.

Illegal hunting methods:

  • It is illegal to use dogs during bear hunting
  • Using bait for bear hunting is illegal, including use of lure, scents or any substance that may attract a bear.
  • Wanton waste: It is unlawful to intentionally leave a wounded or dead animal in the field or forest without making a reasonable effort to retrieve and use it. However, this does not apply to animals unfit for consumption use (animals that parts are damaged, destroyed, decayed, rotting, diseased, or infected.)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 13

Beverly Bartolomeo
4d ago

People who can't follow the hunting laws should be banned from hunting for life. Tack on a big fine, or jail time. That would be most fitting.

Reply(1)
12
Brenda Jackson
4d ago

good! it's bad enough you're hunting innocent bears... if you're gonna do it, follow all the laws everyone else has to.

Reply
10
Related
Live 95.9

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification

BOSTON - The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. "America and apple pie and 'Father Knows Best'. You know, kids wanted to grow up to be cowboys and police officers, not so much anymore," said police reform advocate Jamarhl Crawford. He was talking about the public's distrust in law enforcement, which Crawford says is an issue he's been tackling in Boston for decades. Finally, now prompted by the public outcry over high-profile police...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bear Hunting#Bait#Environmental Police
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
VTDigger

Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case

The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy