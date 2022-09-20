Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man found guilty of molesting a child
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of molesting a child of less than 12 years of age. Johnny Andrus Jackson, 32, was found guilty as charged of sexual battery of a child of less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man gets 18 years for child molestation
A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for molesting two children. Alexander Feria, 50, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 12 years of sex offender probation for two counts of lewd battery and two counts of lewd conduct. He will also be designated a sexual predator for life.
WINKNEWS.com
Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot
Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer. They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference from State Emergency Operations Center
Governor Ron Desantis held a news conference in Tallahassee on Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center. It comes after the governor declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. In Southwest Florida, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and Lee are now under a State of Emergency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm
Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
WINKNEWS.com
Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents
Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral asking for residents input on improving busy corridor
Nobody likes sitting in traffic, but since new homes and condos are going up across Southwest Florida, experts believe it’s time to start doing something about it. So many developments are going up on a stretch of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
WINKNEWS.com
Family walks hours through flooding water in DeSoto County to get home
The Peace River in DeSoto County is flooded turning a five-minute drive into an hour-long boat ride. The water is so deep people who live there can’t even get to their homes. In a water-logged neighborhood, a boat is better than a car but boats can’t just go anywhere....
WINKNEWS.com
How to prepare your home ahead of the storm for insurance claims
Protecting your home doesn’t just mean shutters and making it more hurricane resistant. It also means getting everything inside covered too. Those awaiting a storm should check their homeowner’s insurance policy. Just keep in mind whatever you have now is what you will have after the storm. Most...
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
WINKNEWS.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Fort Myers leads to gravel spill, severe traffic
A crash on northbound I-75 in Fort Myers led to a tractor-trailer spilling its load of gravel, causing severe traffic backups early Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling north on I-75, nearly midway between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, around 5 a.m. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a cement truck traveling ahead of it, sending the load of gravel all over the outside and center lanes of I-75.
WINKNEWS.com
Helping students get the message on school threats
School threat messages are not a joke, but they keep happening; on Thursday, a hand-written threat was found in a girl’s bathroom at Riverdale High School. The written threat said, “I’mma shoot da school if I fail the EOC again.”. Last week, the South Fort Myers High...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Brewing fundraising for Island Cow with brand new brew
Fort Myers Brewing Company is releasing a new IPA called Moo Crew Brew to benefit the Island Cow workers who lost their jobs when the Sanibel restaurant was badly damaged by a fire in August. The fire at the Sanibel eatery was not just a loss for its owner, Brian...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach goers enjoy the calm before the storm
There are no dark clouds in the sky but the threat of a major hurricane has people on Fort Myers Beach soaking up the sun while they can. They’ve seen the cone and they worry what’s to come next week. “It’s a nice day. I guess it’s going...
Comments / 0