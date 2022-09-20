Read full article on original website
Social media, fans react to Texas Tech upset of No. 22 Texas football
A big-time letdown transpired for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football in a tough upset loss on the road in overtime to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas had a shot to close out this game after taking a double-digit lead into the locker room at halftime.
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 4 ESPN FPI?
This looks like another week where head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football are ranked unnecessarily high in the updated version of the ESPN Football Power Index. Following Week 4 of the college football season, Sark and Texas held steady at No. 6 in the latest version of ESPN’s FPI.
3 questions Steve Sarkisian must answer after bad loss to Texas Tech
So far, the most significant setback of the season went down for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football at the hands of new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open up Big 12 play. Texas was upset by Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock this weekend, which came after Sark’s squad held a double-digit lead in the second half.
Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football
It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
The King’s Gambit: Steve Sarkisian
Remember who you are dealing with. Steve Sarkisian, considered by his peers and former players, as one of the best quarterbacks coaches and play callers in college football. The Texas Longhorns travel to good ol’ Lubbock, Texas to play the ever loving Texas Tech Red Raiders. Known for their excellent tortilla hurling, fans do not like Texas very much and for good reason. Texas usually wins, by a lot, but not always.
Longhorns Name Starting QB vs. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders and Longhorns open Big 12 play on Saturday, but who'll be under center for Texas?
Ex-Texas football HC Charlie Strong embarrassed in first half by MTSU
One of the more surprising results from the first half of any college football game in Week 4 involved former Texas football head coach Charlie Strong (now the co-defensive coordinator in Coral Gables) and the No. 25 ranked Miami Hurricanes. Strong’s defensive unit, along with fellow co-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, wasn’t supposed to be put to the test this weekend against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at home on Sep. 24.
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
Mike Leach questions how Texas spent 6 figures on recruiting visit for Arch Manning, others
Mike Leach has some questions about Texas’ recruiting spending. Last week, The Athletic reported that Texas spent $280,000 on the official visit weekend for Arch Manning and 8 other Longhorn recruiting targets. This week, the visit was brought up on Mike Leach’s weekly radio show. The former Texas Tech coach did not shy from sharing his thoughts on the big bill.
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Apple Picking near Austin
No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 5
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 5 of the 2022-23 season. FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 5. Killeen Harker Heights takes down Weiss. Travis...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in eastern Travis County. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Republican Texas senator says he will support new rape exceptions for abortion
Republican state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said Friday that he’d support a change to Texas’ abortion laws to allow victims of rape to legally obtain the procedure. “If I get a chance to vote for an exception to rape, I will vote yes,” the East Texas senator...
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
