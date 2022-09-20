Read full article on original website
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Putin's partial military mobilization greeted with enthusiasm on Moscow's streets
President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of Russia's military was received with a mixture of enthusiasm and concern by people in Moscow.Sept. 21, 2022.
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? As Ukraine Continues To 'Slay The Giant' With Palantir Software, CEO Alex Karp Says The Threat Of Nuclear War Is Real
In a rare address to the nation this week, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia. Now Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp is warning that the threat of nuclear war is real. What Happened: Putin on...
Russian Soldiers Recently Left a Spectacle of Trash, Clothes, and Human Waste After Being Pushed Out of Izyum Houses
Ukrainian officials are ridiculing Russian soldiers following a Twitter video that revealed the mess left following the Russian army being forced to flee Izyum. The video, shown below, shows clothes strewn about alongside scattered equipment.
LinkedIn ran secret experiments on 20M users in study on the strength of social ties
LinkedIn ran secret social experiments on around 20 million of the site's users in a sweeping five-year study on the strength of social ties in professional networking.
Vladimir Putin's Partial Mobilization Order Strengthens the Case for Opening Western Doors to Russians Fleeing His Regime
Vladimir Putin's recent partial "mobilization" order mandating conscription of up to 300,000 people into the Russian military has sparked protests and led many Russians to try to flee the country. The latter trend is on top of the hundreds of thousands who have already left or tried to do so since Russia's brutal invasion began on February 24.
