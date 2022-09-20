Annette Morris passed away in Hutto, Texas on Monday, September 12, 2022, at age 74. Annette was born August 1, 1948, to David J. Morris, Sr., and Norah Juanita Sentell Morris in Brownwood, Texas, her father’s hometown. Annette was the youngest of three and the only girl, and her early memories were rich with family and neighbors enjoying life and the finer things in it – boisterous poker games and company, rich and fine dining, and cozy but beautifully appointed homes. Annette and her siblings lost their dad when Annette was 10; afterwards their mother taught history at Brownwood High School to provide for them. In 1966, Annette graduated from Brownwood High, and went on to study art at The University of Texas at Austin. She earned her Bachelor’s degree and settled in Austin for the next 30 years. The 1970s were a big turning point in Annette’s life. She married in 1969 and after a decade concluded it was not for her. She lost her mother and grandmother (“Supergranny”) in those years. Early work experiences included graphic design for Texas Parks and Wildlife and for Seton Hospital, but she came to realize a greater passion for creating her own art and living her life on her terms. Annette launched herself as an independent, female artist, not easy even in the late 1970s, when there were still barriers for women to initiate a credit card or assume a mortgage without a man’s permission. Annette became a skilled stone lithograph artist, with a passion for depicting Mayan culture and the Texas countryside. She spent two decades traveling the country in her black Ford “Darth Van,” exhibiting and selling her work at art shows, keeping a beautiful home in Austin as a base and supporting herself with her art sales.

