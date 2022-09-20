Read full article on original website
Chamber of Commerce announces 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11thAnnual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. With over 40 vendors, the family can enjoy a safe environment to get candy, play games, have their face painted, and more.
Keep Brownwood Beautiful beginning groundwork, installation of Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza
Keep Brownwood Beautiful issued the following information Friday:. Tomorrow is the day! In the morning Keep Brownwood Beautiful begins the groundwork and installation of a “Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza.” You may be wondering, where is Community Plaza or what is a Contemplation Labyrinth, and maybe even who or what is Keep Brownwood Beautiful? Well, let me tell you.
Court Records 9/23/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 16 through September 22:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 16 through September 22:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
42 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 42 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 42 positives this week, 4 were PCR, and 38 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 13 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
SALSA’s Hispanic Heritage Month Launch and Mexican Independence Day Celebration successful
SALSA, a local non-profit organization started in 2019, launched its first Hispanic Heritage Month/Mexican Independence Day celebration on September 17, and by all accounts was a huge success. The event included music provided by DJ Cantu and the sound of Tejano music filled the air, food vendors sold tamales and...
Annette Morris
Annette Morris passed away in Hutto, Texas on Monday, September 12, 2022, at age 74. Annette was born August 1, 1948, to David J. Morris, Sr., and Norah Juanita Sentell Morris in Brownwood, Texas, her father’s hometown. Annette was the youngest of three and the only girl, and her early memories were rich with family and neighbors enjoying life and the finer things in it – boisterous poker games and company, rich and fine dining, and cozy but beautifully appointed homes. Annette and her siblings lost their dad when Annette was 10; afterwards their mother taught history at Brownwood High School to provide for them. In 1966, Annette graduated from Brownwood High, and went on to study art at The University of Texas at Austin. She earned her Bachelor’s degree and settled in Austin for the next 30 years. The 1970s were a big turning point in Annette’s life. She married in 1969 and after a decade concluded it was not for her. She lost her mother and grandmother (“Supergranny”) in those years. Early work experiences included graphic design for Texas Parks and Wildlife and for Seton Hospital, but she came to realize a greater passion for creating her own art and living her life on her terms. Annette launched herself as an independent, female artist, not easy even in the late 1970s, when there were still barriers for women to initiate a credit card or assume a mortgage without a man’s permission. Annette became a skilled stone lithograph artist, with a passion for depicting Mayan culture and the Texas countryside. She spent two decades traveling the country in her black Ford “Darth Van,” exhibiting and selling her work at art shows, keeping a beautiful home in Austin as a base and supporting herself with her art sales.
Kevin Stanley
Kevin Stanley, age 65 of Early, formerly of San Saba, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8PM on Sunday, October 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 3 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 22
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lt. Pete Bastardo spoke with a complainant in regard to wanting a trespass warning issued to an individual. After meeting with the complainant, the individual was located and issued the trespass warning. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Deputy Jim Cornelius was assigned a Call for Service at...
Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Harper House preparing to make grand debut
Brownwood native Liz McCrane admitted she did not expect to be living in her hometown at this stage of her life, yet she’s thriving in the familiar surroundings. Her latest project, Harper House, will open its doors in October as a boutique-style Airbnb that also hosts a variety of unique events.
JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man
A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
DIANE ADAMS: Brownwood at the turn of the 20th century
I found this little glimpse into life in Brownwood at the turn of the 20th Century. Texas Author Boyce House, who spent some of his growing up years in Brownwood during the early 1900s, was once asked to write about his recollections of the town for the Texas Literature Club of Brownwood High School. His response reads like something out of It’s a Wonderful Life, or the childhood recollections of Garrison Keillor, rather than tales of the untamed frontier–which Brownwood was, just a few decades before Boyce’s letter was written.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
colemantoday.com
Traffic Accident Reported Saturday Afternoon near Coleman
As of 5:00 pm Saturday, numerous first responders were on the scene of a serious traffic accident on Highway 84 just southeast of Coleman. The Department of Public Safety has been called to investigate. Initial information from the DPS is that the accident involved one vehicle and two motorcycles. We are awaiting additional information from the Department of Public Safety.
Bangs volleyball stumbles in first district match against Albany
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons opened District 6-2A volleyball action with a straight-set home loss to Albany Saturday afternoon. Jadyn Miller tallied seven kills followed by Neeley Bradley with five, Ava Boren with three, and Raylee Hutchins, Kasey Solis, and Emily Baker with one each. Laynie Evans collected...
koxe.com
Ida Valdez, 54, of Brownwood
Ida Valdez, age 54, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2pm on Monday, September 26 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7PM on Sunday September 25th.
Brownwood man dies in single-vehicle crash near Early
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brownwood man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, northwest of Early in Brown County. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Ray Reeves, 33, of Brownwood, was driving south on County Road 257 in Brown County when he traveled into a right-hand curve in the roadway.
Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
