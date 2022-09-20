Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem
Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
bethesdamagazine.com
State’s attorney to high school students: If you see something, say something
Clarksburg High School sophomore Victoria Smith says it’s difficult to feel safe at school when she thinks about shootings like the one that occurred at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in January and others that have occurred nationwide. “I mean, I do feel safe sometimes, but when you think...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police investigate burglary, attempted rape in Silver Spring
Montgomery County police say they are investigating a burglary and the attempted rape Friday of a woman who lives in an apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to police, the woman reported that she was attacked from behind by a male as she entered...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Teachers are and always have been the true heroes
The 2022-2023 school year in Montgomery County Public Schools has gotten off to a very successful start thanks to its teachers, support staff, principals, parents and Superintendent Monifa McKnight and her team. Coming on the heels of a nearly three-year world-wide pandemic that closed schools and changed what we in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Parks Ale Trail offers family fun, food and beer
Montgomery Parks will host Parks Ale Trail, a family-friendly festival, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake Needwood in Rockville. The festival will feature a nearly 2-mile hike along the trails of Lake Needwood in Rock Creek Regional Park, live music, a beer garden and food available for purchase, according to a news release from Montgomery Parks.
bethesdamagazine.com
Marriott’s exclusive weekday use of county parking garage draws criticism from Bethesda business owners
Some downtown Bethesda business owners who have long benefited from the proximity of a public parking garage at 7730 Woodmont Ave. say their businesses have taken a hit since an agreement between Montgomery County and Marriott International took effect in August. Marriott’s long-awaited new 785,000-square-foot headquarters opened this summer directly...
bethesdamagazine.com
Report shows Metro knew about issues with wheel safety
Regulator says Metro tracks may lead to wheel safety issue. A report on track problems raised more concern about wheel issues on Metro railcars. Throughout the Metrorail system, turns, curves, switches and turnaround points on the tracks could potentially put strain on the wheels of railcars. Metro’s safety watchdog –...
bethesdamagazine.com
New e-scooter law focused more on education, safety than police enforcement, officials say
County residents have seen their numbers growing in recent years — electric scooters that zip around roads and sidewalks, especially in urban and more populated areas of Montgomery County. They come from different companies — Bird, Lyft, Lime, and Spin — and on Tuesday, the County Council passed legislation...
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat’s audience team adds two journalists
We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our audience team with the hiring of James Musial and Elizabeth Moseley. Together they will support our newsroom to ensure our content and products serve and grow our readership. Elizabeth Moseley joins our team this week as an audience producer. She will...
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
WTOP
Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.
A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
popville.com
11:20pm Shooting in Petworth
A reader reported: “Around 11:20 about 12 shots at corner of Decatur and 8th. 5 cop cars, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up.”. From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2318 hours in the 900 block of Decatur Street NW. No Lookout”
Virginia grand jury approves more charges against DC rapper in mall shooting
Editor’s Note: The above video originally ran on Aug. 12, 2022. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury signed off on additional charges against a rapper accused of opening fire in Tysons Corner Center in June. Noah Settles, a rapper from D.C. who goes by the name “No Savage,” could spend as […]
Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
Man With Conviction In Virginia Busted In Maryland With Glock, Kit To Make It Fully Automatic
What started as a routine traffic stop in Maryland led to a weapons charge for a California man who is forbidden from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction in Virginia, authorities said. Walter Prince, 30, of Sherman Oaks, California, was busted for illegally possessing a Glock 9mm handgun and...
David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies
David Harrington, a former Maryland state senator who recently served as the president of the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce, has died. The post David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
WJLA
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
