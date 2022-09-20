ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: Montgomery County's big problem

Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police investigate burglary, attempted rape in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police say they are investigating a burglary and the attempted rape Friday of a woman who lives in an apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to police, the woman reported that she was attacked from behind by a male as she entered...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Montgomery County, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: Teachers are and always have been the true heroes

The 2022-2023 school year in Montgomery County Public Schools has gotten off to a very successful start thanks to its teachers, support staff, principals, parents and Superintendent Monifa McKnight and her team. Coming on the heels of a nearly three-year world-wide pandemic that closed schools and changed what we in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Parks Ale Trail offers family fun, food and beer

Montgomery Parks will host Parks Ale Trail, a family-friendly festival, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake Needwood in Rockville. The festival will feature a nearly 2-mile hike along the trails of Lake Needwood in Rock Creek Regional Park, live music, a beer garden and food available for purchase, according to a news release from Montgomery Parks.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Marriott's exclusive weekday use of county parking garage draws criticism from Bethesda business owners

Some downtown Bethesda business owners who have long benefited from the proximity of a public parking garage at 7730 Woodmont Ave. say their businesses have taken a hit since an agreement between Montgomery County and Marriott International took effect in August. Marriott’s long-awaited new 785,000-square-foot headquarters opened this summer directly...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Report shows Metro knew about issues with wheel safety

Regulator says Metro tracks may lead to wheel safety issue. A report on track problems raised more concern about wheel issues on Metro railcars. Throughout the Metrorail system, turns, curves, switches and turnaround points on the tracks could potentially put strain on the wheels of railcars. Metro’s safety watchdog –...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat's audience team adds two journalists

We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our audience team with the hiring of James Musial and Elizabeth Moseley. Together they will support our newsroom to ensure our content and products serve and grow our readership. Elizabeth Moseley joins our team this week as an audience producer. She will...
BETHESDA, MD
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.

A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

11:20pm Shooting in Petworth

A reader reported: “Around 11:20 about 12 shots at corner of Decatur and 8th. 5 cop cars, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up.”. From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2318 hours in the 900 block of Decatur Street NW. No Lookout”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
proptalk.com

Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

