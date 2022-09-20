Read full article on original website
Wildcat Football Heads into District Play 4-1
Wildcat football used a big opening half to win 24-6 over Liberty Eylau. The defense allowed one score on the opening drive of the game, but thwarted any chance of comeback as Sulphur Springs forced a three-and-out, four punts, and stopped L.E. three times on fourth down. Three touchdowns and...
2022 Homecoming Week In Full Swing In Sulphur Springs
The 2022 Homecoming Week is in full swing in Sulphur Springs, kicking off Monday with many Sulphur Springs ISD students and staff donning the designated attire to correspond with the fun dress up days, and the announcement of the 2022 Homecoming Nominees at SSHS. Each campus has adopted different daily...
Meet The 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees
Sulphur Springs High School administrators this week introduced the 10 young ladies selected as the 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees. After a week of spirit activities, including a parade, the community will learn which of these seniors are selected as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during the pregame activities at Gerald Prim Stadium starting around 6:40 tonight (Sept. 23, 2022).
Options Abound in Second Fall Eight-Week Term at Paris Junior College Classes Begin October 24
Options abound in second fall eight-week term at PJC. Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of courses to eight-weeks and the second eight-week term of fall semester starts Oct. 24. The large number of classes offer both in-person or online and day or evening options to fit busy schedules.
Obituary – Justin Reeder
A funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32, of Pickton, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
Cynthia Jane Farrar
Cynthia Jane Farrar, age 73, of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Calhoun officiating. Pallbearers will be Larry Wallace, Jr., Cole Anderson, Calan Terrell, David Fulmer, Gary Fulmer, and Nate Mizell. Interment will be at Stouts Creek in Saltillo, Texas.
CHRISTUS Business News: NetHealth Offering Bivalent COVID Vaccines At Final Week Of Clinics
New Orthopedic Surgeon, Providers at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care in Sulphur Springs Now Accepting New Patients. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 19, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission:...
Reserve A Seat For the 49th Christmas Joys Holiday Program Before They Are All Gone
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Family and Community Health Extension Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The month of October is knocking on the door, which means the annual Extension holiday program, “Christmas Joys” is not far behind! Formerly known as Christmas Show and Tell, this program was started by my predecessor, Janie Crump, and I have continued the legend. It is a highlight of the year for many people. Not only is it an entertaining program, but for me personally, it kicks off the holiday season!
HCSO: 2nd Suspect In Tuesday Night Pursuit Identified, But Yet To Be Apprehended
Vehicle, 20 Others Reportedly Stolen From Ennis Dealership. The second suspect who fled on foot into a wooded area following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs has been identified. The vehicle used in the incident was one of more than 20 reported to have been stolen from an Ennis dealership, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Update: Pair Charged In Connection With Hughes Springs Burglary Remains In Hopkins County Jail
Bonds for 19-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Gail Coleman of Jefferson and 24-year-old William Tyler Vick of Linden, the pair found Tuesday morning during a traffic stop to be in possession of stolen firearms and a controlled substance, were set at $50,000 per charge for each on two theft of firearm and one controlled substance charge. The firearms and bottles of prescription medication reported stolen Saturday night from a Cass County residence, methamphetamine and marijuana were among the items found in the vehicle the pair was driving, according to arrest reports.
Meal-A-Day In Desperate Need Of Volunteers To Keep The Program Operating Monday-Friday
The Meal-A-Day program is still in desperate need of weekly volunteer cooks for Wednesdays and Thursdays, program coordinators reported. Two cooks who can commit to coming each week at 7 a.m. until about 10 a.m. are needed on Wednesday and two on Thursday as well. Volunteers who can donate time...
Ramona Moreno Gideon
Ramona Moreno Gideon, age 69, of Scroggins, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home and the funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home Chapel with Filemon Posadas officiating. Pallbearers will be Paco Constante, Sergio Moreno, Tino Moreno, Oscar Moreno, Miguel Moreno, and Jose Moreno. Interment will be at Liberty Cemetery.
Hopkins County Records — Sept. 23, 2022
The following land deed records were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons to Donald Edwin Brewer, Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons; tract in the William B. Jordan survey. BP America Production Company to VR4-Moria LP. David Petty and...
Three Hopkins County Veterans are Going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC
We have 3 Veterans who are going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC from Hopkins County . These men and women will visit the memorials and have a banquet in their honor. There will be about 50 Veterans on this flight. They are being honored with a send off on Thursday September 22nd on the Courthouse steps at 11:30. Judge Newsome will speak and Brad Cummings will sing the National Anthem. We would like to have a large crowd downtown to honor these veterans and show our appreciation to them for their service to our country.
2 SSHS Seniors Among 2023National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Students
Sulphur Springs High School Principal Josh Williams announced today that Lausen Ost and Alexis C. McCoy have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested September 20
9/20/2022 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
Chamber Connection – Sept. 21, 2022
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank...
Gus Hudson
Funeral services for the Sulphur Springs resident will be held at 2:00 in the afternoon on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Spence Chapel with Reverend Fred Lewis and Reverend Steve Price officiating. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chris Gibbons, Larry Blount, Frank Hudson, Hudson Northcutt, David Graves and Scott Keys serving as pallbearers and Doug Mercier, Dean Ketchum, the NETRC Club and all Jet Modelers serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Information from the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Charle Fox, right, secretary at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps new student Destiny Dee Carver of Sulphur Springs prepare to begin her first semester of college. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Connie Lou Payne
A graveside service for Connie Lou Payne, age 73, of Como, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mills Cemetery in Garland, Texas with Pamela White officiating. Pallbearers will be Tom Bennett, Cory Payne, Otis Payne, Brandon Tyner, George Ray, and Shane Stone. There will be no formal visitation.
