Commerce City, CO

CBS Denver

Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached.   One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Car theft suspect dead after confrontation with Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a vehicle theft has died after a confrontation with Aurora police Saturday afternoon. According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, it started when Aurora officers tried to contact two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a Circle K store at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after...
AURORA, CO
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 people near Denver rec center

DENVER — A 16-year-old boy is charged as an adult with attempted murder following a shooting earlier this month that injured two people, including a 14-year-old East High School student who was an innocent bystander. Jalil Mitchell, of Aurora, is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies after afternoon crash in Denver

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Denver Police Department. The department announced it was investigating “a serious injury crash” between a motorcyclist and another motorist near East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way shortly before 1 p.m. Roughly four hours...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop

Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder

AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

