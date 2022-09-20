Read full article on original website
Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached. One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
Armed man arrested after entering Children’s Hospital
Officers were called to Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus just after midnight on Saturday after a man allegedly entered with a handgun.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
An amended autopsy for Elijah McClain was released to the public on Friday after he died following an incident with first responders in Aurora in 2019. Hear the special story behind a Colorado Springs police dog's new protective vest. Warmer day. Updated: 15 hours ago. Dry for now. Alleged mail...
Weld County deputy sheriff remembered at emotional funeral Saturday
LOVELAND, Colo. — Six days after she was killed on her way to work, and two days before what would have been her 25th birthday, Weld County Deputy Sheriff Alexis Hein-Nutz was remembered at her funeral on Saturday as a kind and loving young woman who died way too soon.
Car theft suspect dead after confrontation with Aurora police
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a vehicle theft has died after a confrontation with Aurora police Saturday afternoon. According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, it started when Aurora officers tried to contact two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a Circle K store at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.
9NEWS
Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after...
'I hate that it was my gun,' says former Denver cop whose AK-47 was used in murder
DENVER — A former Denver Police officer whose AK-47 was used in a fatal 2020 shooting said he believes the now-convicted shooter took the gun from his personal closet months before the crime, according to a deposition he gave earlier this year. The videotaped deposition, obtained by 9Wants to...
Careless driving, leaving scene among charges filed in hit-and-run
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of hitting and killing a Weld County sheriff's deputy with his vehicle and then fleeing into a cornfield has been charged with five counts in connection to the crash. The District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Norberto Garcia-Gonzales on Friday:
Deadly hit-and-run suspect vehicle identified
Police have identified the alleged vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
Teenager charged as adult in double shooting
A 16-year-old accused of shooting a man and an East High School student is being charged as an adult.
Teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 people near Denver rec center
DENVER — A 16-year-old boy is charged as an adult with attempted murder following a shooting earlier this month that injured two people, including a 14-year-old East High School student who was an innocent bystander. Jalil Mitchell, of Aurora, is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and...
9News
Aurora Police looking for parents after little girl found
Police said the girl was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. Friday evening.
Motorcyclist dies after afternoon crash in Denver
A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Denver Police Department. The department announced it was investigating “a serious injury crash” between a motorcyclist and another motorist near East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way shortly before 1 p.m. Roughly four hours...
Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop
Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
Police looking for purse pilfers targeting women using shopping carts
Detectives with the Longmont Police Department are asking for the public's help when it comes to identifying a few different suspects wanted for stealing wallets out of purses in local stores.
10-year-old escapes alleged abduction at Thornton’s STEM Launch
The Thornton Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened at STEM Launch on Friday morning.
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
9NEWS
