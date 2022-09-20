Read full article on original website
WITN
Fiona becomes post-tropical; Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Fiona is no longer a hurricane, it is now a post-tropical low. The waves Fiona is creating will still create hazardous conditions along our coast through Saturday. Beach erosion, ocean over wash, high surf and a high threat of rip currents will be hazards beach goers face over the first half of the weekend before relaxing Sunday. Fiona was the strongest hurricane of the season thus far.
WITN
Six area counties remain high-risk for COVID-19 spread
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A new COVID-19 map shows a dozen Eastern Carolina counties remaining in the high-risk for community spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their latest map that shows risk categories for all U.S. counties. In our area, Pitt, Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell,...
WITN
This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
WITN
Rep. Murphy hosting service academy day for students
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy is hosting a Third District U.S. Service Academy Day for interested 7th-12th grade students this Saturday. The event is taking place at Craven Community College from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Our Third District Service Academy Day is a wonderful...
WITN
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
WITN
Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
WITN
Limited-time flavors ‘fall’ in line at Duck Donuts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even though the numbers on Thursday’s thermometers show otherwise, fall has arrived in Eastern Carolina. The leaves will change, the wind will chill, and the days will keep getting shorter. North Carolina’s very own Duck Donuts is “fall”-ing in line with their limited-time assortment of...
