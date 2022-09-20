GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Fiona is no longer a hurricane, it is now a post-tropical low. The waves Fiona is creating will still create hazardous conditions along our coast through Saturday. Beach erosion, ocean over wash, high surf and a high threat of rip currents will be hazards beach goers face over the first half of the weekend before relaxing Sunday. Fiona was the strongest hurricane of the season thus far.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO