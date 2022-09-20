ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How to help Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic recover from Hurricane Fiona's devastation

By Karen Garcia
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVwEb_0i3IjzSJ00

Hundreds of people have been evacuated or rescued in Puerto Rico's southwest coastal communities, and others on the island and in the Dominican Republic remain at risk as Hurricane Fiona continues to ravage the region.

Most of the Caribbean island has been left without power and water after the hurricane made landfall on Sunday with 85-mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center , and a historic amount of rain .

Rain from the hurricane continued Monday, prompting the National Hurricane Center to express concern over additional effects such as life-threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and debris flow.

On Tuesday the storm dumped 30 inches of rain in the Dominican Republic, causing flooding and mudslides. The country is still dealing with the storm that's already left 1 million people without running water.

Hurricane Fiona landed its devastating punch to Puerto Rico five years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria tore through the island only weeks apart in 2017. Those storms destroyed the power grid and killed about 3,000 people.

The island is still working toward recovery from the earlier storms. More than 3,000 homes to this day have only a blue tarp as a roof .

The American Red Cross , Project Hope and a number of other U.S. and international relief groups are gathering funds to help the two islands. In addition, several Puerto Rican organizations that have been helping their communities since 2017 need aid now to continue their work. Here's how you can pitch in to those local efforts.

Taller Salud

What is does: Taller Salud is a feminist community-based nonprofit in Puerto Rico dedicated to improving women's access to healthcare, reducing violence in community settings and fostering economic development through education and activism.

How you can help: The nonprofit is currently accepting items and money for those affected by the hurricane. Items needed include non-perishable food, toiletries, solar lanterns, water filters and water. They can be mailed to their offices:

Taller Salud

Calle 1 D40

Urb Jardines de Loíza, PR 00772

or

Taller Salud

Carr 187 km 24.4 Parcelas Vieques

#33 Mediania Alta

Loíza, PR 00772.

Cash donations are also accepted via PayPal and Network for Good .

The Happy Givers

What it does: The Happy Givers is a nonprofit that directly manages and assists a home reconstruction program in Puerto Rico and provides relief work when natural disasters occur. (It also runs a children's home in Peru.)

How you can help: The foundation is currently accepting donations as it prepares to host and feed families on its campus. You can support The Happy Givers efforts by purchasing an item from their online store ; 100% of the proceeds go toward rebuilding projects in Puerto Rico. When it's safe, they also encourage volunteers to stay at the campus and help with light construction or cooking, for example.

Fundación Pisadas de Amor

What it does: The nonprofit serves older adults and families in Puerto Rico with food, home furnishings and mental health support, all with the goal of improving quality of life.

How you can help: Julio Enrique Soto Cuban, president and founder of the organization, took to Facebook to call on the community to check on their elders. The organization is accepting monetary donations to continue its work.

La Brigada Solidaria del Oeste

What it does: The group is a community initiative (a "mutual aid" group) in Puerto Rico that's made up of leaders from different organizations and communities. Its goal is to promote community self-management and develop ways to solve issues without governmental help.

How you can help: La Brigada Solidaria del Oeste and allied organizations are activating their mutual support network in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. The group is accepting monetary donations to provide direct aid to affected communities.

Puerto Rico Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

What it does: Puerto Rico Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is an affiliate of the national group National VOAD. The mission of the local chapter is to strengthen the capabilities of organizations working together in the territory to respond to communities affected by disaster.

How you can help: The organization welcomes volunteers, but asks that you contact its office first by calling 787-330-0382 or emailing info@prvoad.org. After the organization has the opportunity to assess the damage and identify unmet needs, it will match you with a trusted Puerto Rico VOAD member to work with — so be patient.

It's also accepting monetary donations to support its members on the ground.

Hispanic Federation

What it does: The Hispanic Federation seeks to empower and support the Hispanic community and strengthen Latino institutions through disaster relief, college success programs, nonprofit advocacy, public education and national nonpartisan civic engagement. Its program UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program serves the immediate and long-term needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico.

How you can help: The organization is currently accepting monetary donations to get emergency services and supplies directly to the people of Puerto affected by Hurricane Fiona. You can make a one-time or monthly donation.

Direct Relief

What it does: Direct Relief works in the U.S. and internationally to expand access to medicine and healthcare by equipping doctors and nurses with lifesaving medical resources. It proactively provides emergency medicine with health facilities in hurricane-prone regions of the Gulf Coast and Caribbean.

How you can help: The organization is accepting one-time or monthly monetary donations to support their efforts in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations affected by Fiona.

Diaspora for Puerto Rico, Inc.

What it does: The nonprofit based in New York City was created by Puerto Ricans who relocated stateside in the last decade. It seeks to promote the wellbeing, self-sufficiency and empowerment of the Puerto Rican community through access to information about services, organizations, events and contacts in order to create a support network.

How you can help: It's currently collecting monetary donations to support those affected by Hurricane Fiona on the island, with a fundraising goal of $50,000.

You can also purchase items from the nonprofit's Amazon Wish List , such as portable solar generators, emergency radios, portable fans and solar chargers.

Stronger than Maria

What it does: Stronger than Maria is a nonprofit that was established to improve the standard for living for those affected by Hurricane Maria in 2017. It's done so by rebuilding homes, distributing food and water, supplying necessary household items and providing financial assistance to families in need.

How you can help: It's currently providing disaster relief in Puerto Rico and in need of support. The nonprofit is accepting monetary donations through PayPal .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 181

Plumb Joy
4d ago

We need to help ourselves a little bit, we can't keep dishing out all this money which often goes missing with some probably back into US politicians pockets.

Reply(4)
18
Carolyn Morgan
4d ago

The USA has given Porta Rico billions of dollars in relief over the years only to have greedy politicians stuff the money in their pockets. None of the money we taxpayers have spent has gone to fix the problems on a scale to prevent the failure of their infrastructure during the frequent storms that occur on the island. Enough is enough.

Reply(5)
19
FUBAR1
4d ago

Hell when trump didn’t react within hours. He was crucified. Democrats can dish it out but hide when there in charge

Reply(53)
27
Related
NEWS10 ABC

NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
POLITICS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida north of Lake Okeechobee, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state, and forecasters warned there is much uncertainty about the storm’s track. Here’s the latest ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region. Forecasters said the storm threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain on Sunday and Monday, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. “The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Maria#Disaster Management#Hurricane Fiona#The American Red Cross#Project Hope#Puerto Rican
CBS Miami

Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf

The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Must Read Alaska

The Left goes politically nuts over storm in Western Alaska; Dunleavy says he is asking for federal declaration

The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
ALASKA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 21

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Proves Relocation to Martha's Vineyard was Voluntary

Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration continues to battle allegations of human trafficking after relocating 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar announced he would conduct a criminal investigation into DeSantis. A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the migrants by Lawyers for Civil Rights and Alianza Americas. However, DeSantis has thought ahead.
WDEL 1150AM

Three New York men caught after Sussex County chase

Three men from New York are in jail in Delaware after being arrested following a police pursuit up and down the Coastal Highway on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Delaware State Police said the incident started around 11:30 a.m. at a Lowes home improvement store when two of the suspects allegedly stole a large amount of copper wire; the third suspect was the getaway driver.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN FORMS, TRACKING NEAR FLORIDA

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED WITH 5 PM ADVISORY BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Will Tropical Depression Seven affect Florida? That’s the question as the National Hurricane Center issues its first tracking map for the system that is likely to become a Tropical Storm over the next few […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
434K+
Followers
70K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy