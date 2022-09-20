Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say
A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
1 dead, 3 injured after Greenville Co. crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
WBTV
Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
WYFF4.com
Man dies following shooting at Greenville County pool hall, Coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Greenville County pool hall, according to the coroner. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to World Cup Billiards on White Horse Road just after 11 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they say it was determined three men suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in NC, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A man accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June for forcible sex crimes after two victims came forward in the Mooresville area. […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
my40.tv
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
VIDEO: Police release footage showing armed robbery of Gastonia Bojangles
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant last month and are asking for help identifying the suspect. According to police, the Bojangles on South New Hope Road at Beaty Road was robbed at 4 a.m. on August 26. After investigation,...
WANTED: NC Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and left the area in a light-colored minivan.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Five suspects face charges after deputies seize marijuana, guns from vehicle
Five men face charges after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies found marijuana and firears in an SUV during a traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango at the intersection of Lewis Ferry Road and Three Oaks Lane on Wednesday, September 14, according to an ICSO news release.
FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
FOX Carolina
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after getting hands on gun
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three-year-old, and a grandmother. According to...
Raleigh News & Observer
NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son
Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual
Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
Residents concerned about traffic at proposed Gastonia development
GASTONIA, N.C. — There are plans to build more than 800 new homes, townhomes and apartments on a plot of land in Gastonia, but that has nearby residents concerned. The city council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night, which is paving the way for the massive development project. The...
