Burke County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Man dies following shooting at Greenville County pool hall, Coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Greenville County pool hall, according to the coroner. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to World Cup Billiards on White Horse Road just after 11 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they say it was determined three men suffered at least one gunshot wound.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Burke County, NC
Burke County, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
CONOVER, NC
Queen City News

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Raleigh News & Observer

NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son

Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual

Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
BURNSVILLE, NC

