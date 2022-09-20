Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO