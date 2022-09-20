Read full article on original website
Discovering sirtuin longevity proteins in early branches of animal life
Animals on the early branches of the tree of life, such as jellyfish and sea sponges, defy the usual conventions of aging. Some show abilities to regenerate damaged or missing tissues, halt or reverse aging, and in the case of at least one jellyfish species show a form of "immortality." A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, and Harvard Medical School takes a detailed look at a group of proteins called sirtuins, linked to protection against cellular injury and aging, in these animals and across the rest of the animal kingdom. The work was published Sept. 6 in Molecular Biology and Evolution.
Atomic-scale imaging reveals a facile route to crystal formation
What do clouds, televisions, pharmaceuticals, and even the dirt under our feet have in common? They all have or use crystals in some way. Crystals are more than just fancy gemstones. Clouds form when water vapor condenses into ice crystals in the atmosphere. Liquid crystal displays are used in a variety of electronics, from televisions to instrument panels. Crystallization is an important step for drug discovery and purification. Crystals also make up rocks and other minerals. Their crucial role in the environment is a focus of materials science and health sciences research.
Giant magnon spin wave conductance in ultrathin insulators surprises researchers
When you make conducting wires thinner, their electrical resistance goes up. This is Ohm's law, and it is generally right. An important exception is at very low temperatures, where the mobility of electrons increases when wires become so thin that they are effectively two-dimensional. Now, University of Groningen physicists, together with colleagues at Brest University have observed that something similar happens with the conductivity of magnons, spin waves that travel through magnetic insulators, much like a wave through a stadium. The increase in conductivity was spectacular, and occurred at ambient room temperature. This observation was published in Nature Materials on September 22.
Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth
Specks of dust retrieved by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million kilometres from Earth have revealed a surprising component: a drop of water, scientists said Friday. The discovery offers new support for the theory that life on Earth was seeded from outer space. The findings are...
New glow-in-the-dark material can track path of drugs through the human body
Researchers from Western University have developed a material that could eventually improve the way drugs are administered to patients, by allowing doctors to "see" exactly whether drugs are reaching the targets and working properly. By combining a material already used to deliver medication to specific sites in the body with...
Monday will be the closest Jupiter is to Earth in nearly six decades
Stargazers across the globe will get a great view of Jupiter come Monday night, weather permitting. The solar system's largest planet will be unusually close to the Earth on Monday, astronomers said. It marks the first time Jupiter has been this close to Earth in 59 years, according to NASA.
Deepest scientific ocean drilling sheds light on Japan's next great earthquake
Scientists who drilled deeper into an undersea earthquake fault than ever before have found that the tectonic stress in Japan's Nankai subduction zone is less than expected, according to a study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and University of Washington. The findings, published in the journal...
Climate change is making lakes less blue
If global warming persists, blue lakes worldwide are at risk of turning green-brown, according to a new study which presents the first global inventory of lake color. Shifts in lake water color can indicate a loss of ecosystem health. The new research was published in Geophysical Research Letters. While substances...
Have we actually learned anything from the James Webb Space Telescope?
The James Webb Space Telescope is one of the most ambitious endeavors of space exploration. Since NASA shared Webb’s first images in July, we’ve seen plenty of other images coming out of the telescope. Despite all of those beautiful images, some people can’t help but ask if we’ve actually experienced any James Webb breakthroughs yet. The short answer? No, not quite yet.
Lessons from Fiona: Global collaboration and co-ordination essential to adapt to future hurricanes
A quick scan of satellite-tracked boat positions in the North Atlantic on Sept. 22 showed that deep within the tight concentric pressure circles of Hurricane Fiona, an “unnamed vessel” was battling 150 kilometre-an-hour winds and 15-metre waves inside the perimeter of the Category 4 cyclone. Saildrone Explorer #1078 is a hurricane drone, or autonomous sailboat, currently operating in the North Atlantic. The drone is used to gather information about the internal workings of cyclones at their intense cores, so that changes in hurricane intensity can be more accurately predicted. Preparing for hurricanes Understanding changes in hurricane intensity is critical to preventing both...
Scientists use modified silk proteins to create new nonstick surfaces
Researchers at Tufts University have developed a method to make silk-based materials that refuse to stick to water, or almost anything else containing water for that matter. In fact, the modified silk, which can be molded into forms like plastic, or coated onto surfaces as a film, has non-stick properties that surpass those of nonstick surfaces typically used on cookware, and it could see applications that extend into a wide range of consumer products, as well as medicine.
Secondary ion mass spectrometry reveals atoms that make up MXenes and their precursor materials
Since the initial discovery of what has become a rapidly growing family of two-dimensional layered materials—called MXenes—in 2011, Drexel University researchers have made steady progress in understanding the complex chemical composition and structure, as well as the physical and electrochemical properties, of these exceptionally versatile materials. More than a decade later, advanced instruments and a new approach have allowed the team to peer within the atomic layers to better understand the connection between the materials' form and function.
Visible light activation enables transformation of bench-stable sulfones to valuable glycosides
National University of Singapore chemists have developed a new strategy to generate therapeutically relevant C-glycosides and S-glycosides through a catalyst- and transition-metal-free approach under visible light illumination at ambient temperature. Their research appears in Nature Synthesis. Glycosides play an indispensable role in diverse physiological functions and are found in a...
How biologists are making fieldwork safer and more equitable
Imagine being stuck in close quarters with your co-workers 24 hours a day, far away from your home, under conditions that are stressful and unfamiliar. Scientists have a name for that: fieldwork. Doing research outside the lab is important to career advancement in some fields of science, but it comes...
NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm
NASA has called off the scheduled Tuesday launch of its historic uncrewed mission to the Moon due to a tropical storm that is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida. After two previously canceled launch attempts, NASA is weighing returning the Artemis 1 mission rocket to its assembly site under the threat of extreme weather.
Alaska's newest lakes are belching methane
"This lake wasn't here 50 years ago." Katey Walter Anthony, an ecologist at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, dips her paddle into the water as her kayak glides across the lake. "Years ago, the ground was about three meters taller and it was a spruce forest," she says. Big Trail Lake...
Fighting fungal infections with metals
Each year, more than 1 billion people contract a fungal infection. Although they are harmless to most people, over 1.5 million patients die each year as a result of infections of this kind. While more and more fungal strains are being detected that are resistant to one or more of...
AI-based screening method could boost speed of new drug discovery
Developing life-saving medicines can take billions of dollars and decades of time, but University of Central Florida researchers are aiming to speed up this process with a new artificial intelligence-based drug screening process they've developed. Using a method that models drug and target protein interactions using natural language processing techniques,...
Four new caladium cultivars for containers and landscapes
Caladiums are ornamental aroids highly valued for their attractive foliage that rivals the display of many flowers. Aroid is a common name for a large species of plants in the Araceae family. This family of plants is also often called the Philodendron or Arum family. There are over 100 genera and 3,750 species of aroid plants, most of which are from the tropics.
Researcher creates wood-based alternative to single-use plastic
University of British Columbia researcher Dr. Feng Jiang has developed a cellulose film that looks like plastic and behaves like plastic—but is biodegradable. Dr. Jiang's process breaks down wood fibers (sourced from forest waste) in a solution of cold sodium hydroxide combined with mild mechanical blending. The sodium hydroxide is then recycled. The result is a translucent, strong and water-resistant film.
