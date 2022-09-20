Lil Nas X is taking his League of Legends presidency to the next level with his new single “STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem).”. Clocking in at three-and-a-half minutes, the cut is produced by Cirkut and Omer Fedi and arrives with an accompanying music video featuring the animated landmarks of San Francisco, where the World Final is set to take place. Easter eggs can be found as the visual progresses, ranging from Champions-turned-mechs to fun facts about the pros of LoL. “I’m not really much of a gamer anymore. I haven’t been since a teenager. But for whatever reason, I have a huge gamer fan base, and this is sick for them. Go, them,” the MONTERO artist told Apple Music 1.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO