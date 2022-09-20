Read full article on original website
Moneybagg Yo Flexes His Lavish Lifestyle New Track “Blow”
Moneybagg Yo has released a new single, rapping about the expensive lifestyle he leads and his ability to “blow” through money, listing off his recent purchases, including a Ferrari. “Blow” debuted on Thursday, coinciding with the Memphis rapper’s 31st birthday. Following the song’s release, Moneybagg Yo spoke about...
Playboi Carti Brings Out Ye at Rolling Loud New York 2022
Taking over Citi Field in Queens, New York, Playboi Carti brought out Ye at Rolling Loud New York 2022 to perform “Off The Grid.” Other standout performances during Day 1 came from headliner Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, the returning Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, Yung Lean and Chief Keef.
A$AP Rocky Confirms Rolling Loud New York Is His Last Performance Before New Album Drops
A$AP Rocky knows just how to keep his fans on their toes when it comes to new music. Prior to his set for Rolling Loud New York this past weekend, Rocky took to Instagram to let his fans know that new music is on his way. His most recent album Tested launched in 2018 and since then, a new mixtape from the Flack himself has been highly-anticipated.
Best New Tracks: Lil Nas X, GloRilla x Cardi B and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Lil Nas X and GloRilla with Cardi B, who released “STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)” and “Tomorrow 2,” respectively. Also joining this selection are offerings from Björk, Tabber x Syd, Ezra Collective, MorMor, Mr Eazi, Anna of the North, Hit-Boy x Cordae and Kiana Ledé.
Lil Baby Goes Anime for New AXE Grooming Series
2022 has proven to be a track-record year for Lil Baby. The superstar rapper was recently certified Diamond for his “Drip Too Hard” single with Gunna; he’s set to appear on the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with a Tears For Fears remix of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” and he just won the coveted Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, at the Black Music Action Coalition’s second annual Music in Action Awards gala with Rémy Martin in Los Angeles.
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
A Better Mistake Makes Its MFW Debut
Welcoming another fresh face to the fashion month agenda, A Better Mistake is added to the list of emerging names making their showcase debut. As the Spring/Summer 2023 season makes its way into the Italian fashion capital, the gender-fluid label lands with a multidisciplinary event stormed by influential dancers from the city’s Teatro alla Scala.
You Can Cop Ye's Performance-Worn YZY SHDZ for $10K USD...Or $20 USD?
Originally slated to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022 this past Summer, Ye instead did the most Ye thing ever and still popped out at the festival as a surprise guest for Lil Durk‘s set. He performed two songs including Hot Shit and Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, and utilized the moment to debut his YZY SHDZ. And now high-end e-commerce and consignment platform Justin Reed has gotten its hands on the stage-worn pair and listed them for a whopping $10K USD.
DC Comics Reveals The Joker's Real Name for the First Time
Since debuting in the DC Universe, the true identity of the Joker has been a mystery for all comic book fans. Although many fans have theorized and several mediums have introduced names like Jack Napier and Arthur Fleck, DC Comics has never officially given the character a real name, until now.
Lil Nas X Delivers New Song “STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)"
Lil Nas X is taking his League of Legends presidency to the next level with his new single “STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem).”. Clocking in at three-and-a-half minutes, the cut is produced by Cirkut and Omer Fedi and arrives with an accompanying music video featuring the animated landmarks of San Francisco, where the World Final is set to take place. Easter eggs can be found as the visual progresses, ranging from Champions-turned-mechs to fun facts about the pros of LoL. “I’m not really much of a gamer anymore. I haven’t been since a teenager. But for whatever reason, I have a huge gamer fan base, and this is sick for them. Go, them,” the MONTERO artist told Apple Music 1.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
Ye Admits that Sway Did, In Fact, Have the Answers
Nine years after he lambasted Sway Calloway for not having “the answers” in a famous 2013 interview, Ye has admitted that the Sway in the Morning host did, in fact, have “the answers.” The about-face from Ye arrived as part of an exclusive interview with Nightline, set to air in full this evening (September 22). “I will go ahead and say Sway had the answer[s],” said West in a clip from the interview. “People are gonna be like ‘no!’”
Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Collection for BALLY SS23 Might Be the Break That Enlivens the Brand
Making his solo splash in the fashion industry – back in 2015 – as the founder of the prolifically rising label, Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor has garnered the attention and accolades that many burgeoning designers strive for. As a result of his namesake label’s continued success, he eventually raised an eyebrow of the Swiss luxury fashion house BALLY.
GOOMHEO SS23 Subverts Modern Masculinity With Supercharged Cowboys
For Spring/Summer 2023, South Korean designer Goom Heo initially looked to the aesthetics of Swiss photographer Karlheinz Weinberger’s rule-breaking imagery from the 1950s and ’60s — which, more often than not, centered on rebellious, expressionless young subjects wearing pulled-up jeans and puffing on cigarettes. Rid of convention, it was the lensman’s sentiment of nonchalant defiance that laid the groundwork for GOOMHEO’s unrestrained “Dystopian Beach” collection.
PANGAIA Taps Kenny Scharf for a Unique Capsule Collection
Maintaining its commitment to work with changemakers, communities and artists that are aligned with its brand values, PANGAIA has tapped LA-born artist Kenny Scharf for a unique capsule collection. The capsule is inspired by Scharf’s background as a painter and his noteworthy artwork such as “Paradis Perdu” and “Swamp Style.”...
Leica Debuts Special-Edition Q2 Camera With Singer-Songwriter Seal
Leica has unveiled a new ” special-edition Leica Q2 “Dawn camera set in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Seal. The partnership draws a connection between Seal’s soulful lyrics and the human connection in the art of photography, “shining light on the subjects of a frame – while painting unique perspectives for artists behind the lens.”
