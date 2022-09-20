ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing City Council to discuss Meijer shooting recommendation

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEYrN_0i3IjihC00

At Tuesday’s East Lansing City Council meeting, council members will be discussing the recent request from the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission regarding the charges against DeAnthony VanAtten.

VanAtten was shot by East Lansing police officers at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer back in April .

Last month, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced VanAtten was facing the following eight charges:

  • One count of carrying a concealed weapon
  • One count of receiving and concealing a weapon
  • One felony firearms charge
  • Four counts of obstructing an officer
  • One third-degree retail fraud charge

The two officers involved faced no charges.

The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission is requesting the City Council to demand Nessel to drop the charges against VanAtten saying there is "good reason to drop them."

“Mr. VanAtten’s alleged crimes were investigated only after he was shot by police officers in what may have been a preventable incident," Police Oversight Commission Chair Person Erik Williams said in the memo to City Council. "The public interest demands that the incident be investigated so that responsible agencies can take corrective action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

The memo also includes a letter from the commission that could be sent to Nessel asking for the investigation file made into VanAtten's case.

The City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. This discussion topic is last on the agenda .

