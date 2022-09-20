Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski is first Browns head coach since Bill Belichick to beat Steelers three times
Kevin Stefanski is the 12th head coach of the Cleveland Browns since the franchise re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. And he’s the first of those 12 to earn three wins over the Steelers. Stefanski, who notched his third win over the Steelers on Thursday night,...
NBC Sports
Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game
Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team. At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his...
NBC Sports
Quinnen Williams gets into it with assistant coach, Garrett Wilson heads to locker room
The Jets have fallen behind the Bengals in the first half of Sunday’s game and it’s led to some bad feelings on the sideline. CBS cameras showed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having an angry exchange on the sideline after the Bengals went up 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Boyd. Other players and team employees stepped in between the two men to keep things from escalating any further.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NBC Sports
Nick Folk sets NFL record with field goal vs. Ravens
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made NFL history during Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. During the second quarter, Folk drilled a 35-yard field goal to give the Patriots their first score of the game. While New England would have preferred a touchdown to tie it up at 7-7, it can take solace in Folk being one of the most consistent kickers in the league.
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen’s fumble sets up a Dolphins touchdown
Josh Allen recovered an aborted snap from Greg Van Roten on the Bills’ first possession, and Buffalo ended up scoring a touchdown. Allen, though, lost a fumble on the Bills’ second possession, setting up a Dolphins’ touchdown. Allen was hit by safety Jevon Holland on a blitz...
NBC Sports
Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries
The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans. Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game. So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the...
NBC Sports
Will Kyle Rudolph make his debut today?
The Buccaneers persuaded tight end Kyle Rudolph to join the team in late July, with a contract that included $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $1.5 million in incentives. So far, Rudolph has earned none of that money. Rudolph has been a healthy scratch in each of the two games...
NBC Sports
Jets cut Bengals lead to 7-6 after Ja’Marr Chase fumble
The Bengals’ first offensive drive on Sunday produced seven points, but the second ended with the first turnover of the day. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a short pass from Joe Burrow and had the ball knocked loose by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. Linebacker C.J. Mosley recovered to set the Jets up in Cincinnati territory.
NBC Sports
Eagles turn Carson Wentz fumble into touchdown, lead Commanders 10-0
The Eagles are having a sack party at the expense of their former quarterback. Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham strip-sacked Washington’s Carson Wentz early in the second quarter and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was there to pick up the loose ball for a takeaway. Starting on Washington’s 24-yard line, the...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen’s second touchdown pass gives Bills a 14-7 lead
Josh Allen has three fumbles. He has lost one. That was the only drive the Dolphins have stopped the Bills. Buffalo converted fourth downs deep in Miami territory on the other two drives, scoring touchdown on both. The Bills lead 14-7. Isaiah McKenzie scored on an 8-yard touchdown on a...
NBC Sports
Marquis Haynes’ 44-yard return of Alvin Kamara’s fumble gives Panthers the lead
The Panthers have only 19 yards on offense after two possessions. They have a 7-0 lead. Frankie Luvu stripped Alvin Kamara of the ball, ripping it out of his arms. Marquis Haynes Sr. picked it up and ran 44-yards for a touchdown. Kamara has four carries for 28 yards, including...
NBC Sports
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
NBC Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NBC Sports
Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
NBC Sports
Commanders mascot choices down to two options: Hog and Dog
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders are one step closer to picking their new mascot. During a commercial break in the first quarter of Sunday's game versus Philadelphia, the Commanders announced the team's new mascot options are down to two: a hog or a dog. Washington had originally proposed four...
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson hits Mark Andrews, Ravens up 7-0 in first quarter
The Ravens punted to open Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but their offense found better footing on their second possession. Lamar Jackson hooked up with tight end Mark Andrews four times during the 69-yard drive, including a five-yard shovel pass for a touchdown that provided the first points of Sunday’s game. Justin Tucker‘s extra point put the Ravens up 7-0 with just over four minutes to play in the first quarter.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper is a real good player, the issue was how much we were paying him
The trade that sent Amari Cooper from Dallas to Cleveland this offseason is working out for the Browns. But the man who made the trade, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, says it will work out in the long term for the Cowboys as well. Jones said on 105.3...
