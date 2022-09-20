ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game

Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team. At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Quinnen Williams gets into it with assistant coach, Garrett Wilson heads to locker room

The Jets have fallen behind the Bengals in the first half of Sunday’s game and it’s led to some bad feelings on the sideline. CBS cameras showed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having an angry exchange on the sideline after the Bengals went up 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Boyd. Other players and team employees stepped in between the two men to keep things from escalating any further.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB

SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NBC Sports

Nick Folk sets NFL record with field goal vs. Ravens

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made NFL history during Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. During the second quarter, Folk drilled a 35-yard field goal to give the Patriots their first score of the game. While New England would have preferred a touchdown to tie it up at 7-7, it can take solace in Folk being one of the most consistent kickers in the league.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Josh Allen’s fumble sets up a Dolphins touchdown

Josh Allen recovered an aborted snap from Greg Van Roten on the Bills’ first possession, and Buffalo ended up scoring a touchdown. Allen, though, lost a fumble on the Bills’ second possession, setting up a Dolphins’ touchdown. Allen was hit by safety Jevon Holland on a blitz...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries

The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans. Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game. So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Will Kyle Rudolph make his debut today?

The Buccaneers persuaded tight end Kyle Rudolph to join the team in late July, with a contract that included $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $1.5 million in incentives. So far, Rudolph has earned none of that money. Rudolph has been a healthy scratch in each of the two games...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Jets cut Bengals lead to 7-6 after Ja’Marr Chase fumble

The Bengals’ first offensive drive on Sunday produced seven points, but the second ended with the first turnover of the day. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a short pass from Joe Burrow and had the ball knocked loose by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. Linebacker C.J. Mosley recovered to set the Jets up in Cincinnati territory.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles turn Carson Wentz fumble into touchdown, lead Commanders 10-0

The Eagles are having a sack party at the expense of their former quarterback. Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham strip-sacked Washington’s Carson Wentz early in the second quarter and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was there to pick up the loose ball for a takeaway. Starting on Washington’s 24-yard line, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Josh Allen’s second touchdown pass gives Bills a 14-7 lead

Josh Allen has three fumbles. He has lost one. That was the only drive the Dolphins have stopped the Bills. Buffalo converted fourth downs deep in Miami territory on the other two drives, scoring touchdown on both. The Bills lead 14-7. Isaiah McKenzie scored on an 8-yard touchdown on a...
NBC Sports

Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NBC Sports

Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Commanders mascot choices down to two options: Hog and Dog

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders are one step closer to picking their new mascot. During a commercial break in the first quarter of Sunday's game versus Philadelphia, the Commanders announced the team's new mascot options are down to two: a hog or a dog. Washington had originally proposed four...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson hits Mark Andrews, Ravens up 7-0 in first quarter

The Ravens punted to open Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but their offense found better footing on their second possession. Lamar Jackson hooked up with tight end Mark Andrews four times during the 69-yard drive, including a five-yard shovel pass for a touchdown that provided the first points of Sunday’s game. Justin Tucker‘s extra point put the Ravens up 7-0 with just over four minutes to play in the first quarter.
BALTIMORE, MD

