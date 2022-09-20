One dead, another injured in Bath Twp. crash Monday
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Bath Township police say that a woman died as a result of a serious crash that closed part of I-69 east on Monday .
Though police have not released the identity of the woman who died, police have said she was a 22-year-old from St. Johns.
A 26-year-old man from St. Johns was also seriously injured in the crash and a 2-year-old who was in a car seat was uninjured.
A medical issue could have have been a factor in the rollover crash that occurred near Nichols and Center Road.
