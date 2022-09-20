ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mama Bear Grrrr..
4d ago

We should not be harboring illegal immigrants. Perhaps the new mayor and the commissioners should offer them a place at their home since they feel so generous...

Starz5536
4d ago

They should have to do what an American has to do when going to another country. They have to prove they can self sustain and will not be a burden on that country. They also have to get a green card to work. Every 5 years you have to reapply for your green card and show you are self sustaining to stay in the country.

Melinda Shelton
4d ago

they are illegals when you sneak across the border I would Remer those governors names and never vote for them putting undue stress on people during high inflation whom cannot afford more taxes taken out of their paychecks.

Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
The Hill

These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained.  Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022.  Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
Daily Beast

Jan. 6 ‘Truth’ Rally at Capitol Fails Spectacularly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit said a Jan. 6 rally in support of Capitol rioters on Saturday afternoon would be the “biggest J6 event to date,” crowds were expected. But instead of big crowds, the “Truth Rally” attracted around the same number...
CBS Boston

Attorneys helping migrants transition from Joint Base Cape Cod

BOSTON - Attorney Emily Leung with the Justice Center of Southeast Massachusetts is among the attorneys helping to facilitate the transition of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants now being housed on Joint Base Cape Cod. "There are moments of levity but also a lot of moving parts on the base," said Leung. Two of the migrants have departed the base, the others working to get settled after being flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last week, and now free to leave the base anytime. Attorneys and social service agencies are an integral part of that help. "Unless and until they're able to secure...
Fox News

Mad about migrant flights? Open-border liberals should look in mirror to see who's really breaking the law

Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott have done the American people a huge favor. With their chartered flights and buses carrying illegal aliens to elite coastal enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard and liberal sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago, they have single-handedly exposed the left’s hypocrisy on border security and illegal immigration.
TheConversationCanada

The Republican party's cruel migrant stunts have very deep roots

The Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is facing a criminal investigation for sending two planes full of Latin American asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard, a wealthy Massachusetts island where former president Barack Obama owns a home. Not to be outdone, his Republican counterpart in Texas, Greg Abbott, also dispatched two busloads of mostly Venezuelan migrants, including a one-month old baby, to the Washington, D.C. residence of Vice-President Kamala Harris. The stated goal of DeSantis and Abbott was to bring the alleged crisis along the U.S. southern border to the very doorsteps of East Coast liberals. “You could probably fit a dozen...
