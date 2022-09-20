STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office have issued arrest warrants for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one male victim was shot on September 17th. Authorities say they charged 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton with Aggravated Battery. Wheaton was additionally charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. The pair were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave and are not in custody. Wheaton and Shelton may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. The victim of the shooting was said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

STREATOR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO