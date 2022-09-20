ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

‘I f**ked up’: Muncie credit union employee stole thousands from customers

By Joe Schroeder
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a former employee at a local credit union in Muncie, Indiana accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customer accounts.

28-year-old Samantha Underhill of Muncie was arrested on Aug. 29 by city police on multiple theft and fraud charges.

The investigation into Underhill, court documents show, began after her former employer Primetrust Financial contacted the Muncie Police Department. Advisers at Primetrust’s branch on S. Madison told MPD that she had stolen “several thousands of dollars” from members of the credit union on multiple occasions.

According to court docs, the first incident involving Underhill was on May 19, when she approved a $1,500 withdrawal on a customer’s account. The bank was notified around a month later of fraudulent activity and began its own investigation, police said.

Bank employees asked Underhill if she recalled the transaction and she initially didn’t explain, docs show. She later told employees that she had taken the money from the account out of fear of being unable to pay her mortgage.

Bank employees said Underhill was fired after she said the money was still in her car and repaid the $1,500.

In June, another customer notified the bank about questionable activity on their account. A look at the account records revealed that a total of $16,800 was taken from victim two’s account between May and June and that Underhill completed the withdrawals.

The bank then provided witness statements, account records and surveillance video to police, including footage of Underhill taking and hiding money as well as putting it in her purse. Records also show that in May, she deposited $4,500 into her own account the same day she withdrew $5,000 from victim two’s account.

The bank provided various other pieces of evidence, such as Underhill’s name being on withdrawal receipts and victim two not being present for any of the withdrawals. The bank then refunded victim two the complete $16,800, court docs show.

Police went to Underhill’s home on Aug. 29 where they explained to her that she was under investigation. Underhill, according to court documents, asked if she was going to be arrested and said she knew “she f**ked up.”

Underhill was then taken to the police station where she admitted to stealing money from victim two and told officers she took the money because “she went through a lot and tried to buy her family’s love.” After saying she began stealing after returning from maternity leave, Underhill said she didn’t know how much she stole.

After police asked further questions, MPD said, Underhill requested an attorney and the interview ended. Police arrested her and she now faces the following charges:

  • Fraud on financial institutions, and
  • Theft (two counts)

Underhill was being held Tuesday in Delaware County jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 36

AP_000173.1b0853626fdf40ecbdac37c545bb1eea.1605
4d ago

Young is a matter of being dumb!! All the things you think of has already been tried a hundred years ago!!! Enjoy your green meat and corn worms stupid!!

Reply(1)
8
over.and.under. IT
4d ago

she should join government if she wants to steal from people

Reply
16
