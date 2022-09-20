ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary

Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
Bianca Belair, WWE star from Knoxville, to be guest picker on ESPN College GameDay Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bianca Belair, a WWE star from Knoxville, will be on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday as the guest picker. "It's for the big game — Tennessee vs. Florida," she said on social media. "I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, Knoxville, Tennessee. It's also my alma mater. I ran track at the University of Tennessee. I'm so excited to be back in Neyland Stadium and see all the orange. It's going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days. It's such an honor to be the College GameDay guest picker tomorrow."
Tennessee Vols celebrate big win against Florida Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee celebrated an explosive win against the University of Florida on Saturday night. The Vols defeated the Gators, 38-33. Tennessee remains undefeated and is bound to move up in rank after the win. A top-20 showdown with SEC East rival Florida waited the 11th-ranked Vols in front of a sold-out Neyland Stadium and national TV audience on CBS and WVLT.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville

Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
Corryton ‘Possum Chase details

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.
3-legged cat needing a good home

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
