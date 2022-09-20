Read full article on original website
WBIR
Vols beat the Gators 38-33!
The Vols beat the Gators for the first time in six years. Fans across Knoxville were decked out in their orange and white for the game!
WBIR
No. 11 Tennessee defeats rival Florida for first time since 2016, 38-33
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee chomped down on No. 20 Florida 38-33 at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, giving the Vols their first win against the rival Gators for the first time since 2016. The Vols remain undefeated after improving to 4-0. The first quarter was filled with missed...
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
Bianca Belair, WWE star from Knoxville, to be guest picker on ESPN College GameDay Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bianca Belair, a WWE star from Knoxville, will be on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday as the guest picker. "It's for the big game — Tennessee vs. Florida," she said on social media. "I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, Knoxville, Tennessee. It's also my alma mater. I ran track at the University of Tennessee. I'm so excited to be back in Neyland Stadium and see all the orange. It's going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days. It's such an honor to be the College GameDay guest picker tomorrow."
Tennessee-Florida watch parties add excitement to gameday weekend
The highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium is a sell-out, but there are plenty of indoor and outdoor venues that will be showing the game.
Just In: Tennessee Star Wide Receiver Out for Florida Game
Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is reportedly out for the Vols Top-20 showdown against Florida on Saturday afternoon. Pete Thamel broke the news on Saturday morning via Twitter. Josh Heupel has had a ‘we’ll see’ approach with Tillman all week, but the senior wideout is officially a ...
atozsports.com
Tony Vitello gives unbelievable quote about this weekend’s Vols-Gators matchup
The Florida Gators visit Knoxville this weekend to face the Tennessee Vols in one of the most anticipated games of the season. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in attendance. Knoxville will be rocking. Vols’ baseball head coach Tony Vitello is fired up for the game. This should come...
WBIR
Liv Noelle to perform in Knoxville tonight
Liv Noelle will perform at Fanatic Brewing company tonight at 7 p.m. livnoelle.com. Sept. 23, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Vols celebrate big win against Florida Gators
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee celebrated an explosive win against the University of Florida on Saturday night. The Vols defeated the Gators, 38-33. Tennessee remains undefeated and is bound to move up in rank after the win. A top-20 showdown with SEC East rival Florida waited the 11th-ranked Vols in front of a sold-out Neyland Stadium and national TV audience on CBS and WVLT.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old SEC rivals meet again on Rocky Top, this time in a head-to-head meeting of top 25 ranked teams as No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 20 Florida in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Tennessee comes in at a perfect 3-0 and with a win over a ranked Pittsburgh team, while Florida sits ...
wvlt.tv
"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
wvlt.tv
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
WATE
Corryton ‘Possum Chase details
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.
WATE
3-legged cat needing a good home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
crossvillenews1st.com
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
WBIR
