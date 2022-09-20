Rihanna will be the headliner at the next Super Bowl Halftime Show for Super Bowl LVII, which is set for February 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ. The nine-time Grammy winner posted on her social media channels with a less-than-cryptic photo of her holding up an NFL football. Roc Nation, her management company headed by Jay-Z who is also part of organizing the massive NFL halftime showcase, retweeted it soon after. Fox, which is handling the 2023 broadcast, later confirmed it. Let's. Do. This.@rihanna x @NFL | #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/yNLOUVzLCt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2022 Rumors about Rihanna been swirling since Thursday, when...

GLENDALE, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO