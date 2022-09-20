ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Set To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna will be the headliner at the next Super Bowl Halftime Show for Super Bowl LVII, which is set for February 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ. The nine-time Grammy winner posted on her social media channels with a less-than-cryptic photo of her holding up an NFL football. Roc Nation, her management company headed by Jay-Z who is also part of organizing the massive NFL halftime showcase, retweeted it soon after. Fox, which is handling the 2023 broadcast, later confirmed it. Let's. Do. This.@rihanna x @NFL | #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/yNLOUVzLCt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2022 Rumors about Rihanna been swirling since Thursday, when...
