Parade of Flags celebrates Grand Haven’s Hispanic Heritage Fiesta
GRAND HAVEN, MI - A Parade of Flags capped off the annual weeklong Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven on Saturday, Sept. 24. Participants carrying flags from various Hispanic countries walked from the Social District down Washington Avenue toward Central Park. At the park, each country was announced before its flag was attached to the fountain for the rest of the fiesta.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
Grand Rapids foundation announces new leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI ― James Logan has been named president and CEO of the Wege Foundation, an organization founded by late Steelcase chairmen Peter Wege whose mission is to invest in areas such as health, education and the arts. Logan, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the...
2 arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Police arrested two people early Saturday, Sept. 24, for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in Muskegon and Ottawa counties. About 1:30 a.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in thefts earlier in the week, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Subscribers! Download your free photos from Caledonia’s win over Grandville
GRANDVILLE, MI--The fans voted and our photographer was on hand to shoot all the undefeated action between Grandville and Caledonia. GAME STORY: Caledonia defeats Grandville 50-40 as offenses light up the scoreboard.
West Michigan police dog receives protective vest
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – An Allegan County Sheriff’s canine now has a vest to protect him from bullets and stabbings. Thor, a K-9 with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, received the vest after a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Great Lakes Plumbing and Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company sponsored the vest.
Caledonia defeats Grandville 50-40 as offenses light up the scoreboard
GRANDVILLE, MI-- It was a battle of the unbeatens Friday evening as Grandville hosted Caledonia in week 5 football action. Calendonia started the game hot, taking a 21-8 lead into the second quarter behind two throwing and a touchdown run from Fighting Scots senior quarterback Mason McKenzie. Grandville had some...
Tudor Dixon doubles down on jokes about Whitmer kidnapping plot
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon compared the conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Governor’s treatment of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic in two campaign events Friday. “The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you’re ready...
Residents evacuate overnight house fire
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – An overnight fire damaged a house on Bridge Street NW but the residents safely evacuated. The fire was reported at 3:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the 1100 block of Bridge Street. Grand Rapids firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house....
Police investigating after man allegedly offers 11-year-old a ride in ‘suspicious’ incident
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a man approached an 11-year-old boy in Port Sheldon Township and offered him a ride. The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 in the 14900 block of Blair Street. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were told that an 11-year-old boy was...
3 injured in collision along Michigan highway, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Three people were injured Saturday night after one driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 10:22 p.m. report Saturday, Sept. 24, of a crash in the area of M-6, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.
Crews rescue driver trapped inside vehicle after crash in West Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – One driver was hospitalized over the weekend after police said they drove their vehicle off of a bridge. The driver involved in the Saturday, Sept. 24 crash was not immediately identified, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the individual is listed in serious condition.
Wayland schools worker arrested on child-pornography charges
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Wayland Union Schools worker is on administrative leave after he was arrested this week on child-pornography charges. Michael John Batt, 35, of Jenison, was arrested after a state police investigation into his online activity, police said. He was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 23, in Hudsonville...
