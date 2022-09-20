ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Parade of Flags celebrates Grand Haven’s Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

GRAND HAVEN, MI - A Parade of Flags capped off the annual weeklong Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven on Saturday, Sept. 24. Participants carrying flags from various Hispanic countries walked from the Social District down Washington Avenue toward Central Park. At the park, each country was announced before its flag was attached to the fountain for the rest of the fiesta.
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan police dog receives protective vest

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – An Allegan County Sheriff’s canine now has a vest to protect him from bullets and stabbings. Thor, a K-9 with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, received the vest after a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Great Lakes Plumbing and Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company sponsored the vest.
MLive

Residents evacuate overnight house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – An overnight fire damaged a house on Bridge Street NW but the residents safely evacuated. The fire was reported at 3:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the 1100 block of Bridge Street. Grand Rapids firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house....
MLive

Wayland schools worker arrested on child-pornography charges

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Wayland Union Schools worker is on administrative leave after he was arrested this week on child-pornography charges. Michael John Batt, 35, of Jenison, was arrested after a state police investigation into his online activity, police said. He was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 23, in Hudsonville...
MLive

MLive

