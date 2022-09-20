Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Champaign-Urbana Public Health employees form union
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly 100 Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) have come together with with the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 to form a union. According to a AFSCME press release, members say they’re fighting for fair pay, transparency, and equal opportunities.
thecentersquare.com
Danville, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
illinois.edu
217 Today: Champaign County’s League of Women Voters calls for the end of the county executive position
Former President Trump’s downtown Chicago skyscraper is part of a sweeping fraud lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general. A central Illinois mayor says Chicago is reaching out to other cities across Illinois for help as it deals with immigrants bused in by red-state Governors. We fact check...
Doctor selected for Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Rural Health Association has selected a doctor from the Gibson Area Hospital Health Services for its 2022 Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award. Dr. Patricia Johnson started providing oncology services to GAHHS in 1991. The GAHHS Facebook page wrote, “She is a skilled oncologist with a loyal patient […]
A Mayor, Fire and Police Chief dance for charity
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three well-known Danville officials will be dancing for charity. Fire Chief Dan McMaster, Mayor Rickey Williams, and Police Chief Chris Yates will be dancing at the first annual Dancing for the Stars event hosted by the Survivor Resource Center. It will take place Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Historic […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
United Way Day- Photo Gallery
Neuhoff Media Danville and United Way of Danville Area held their 3rd Annual “United Way Day” on Friday September 23rd at Temple Plaza in downtown Danville. This is the official kickoff of the 2022 fundraising campaign. Neuhoff Media Radio Stations D-102, 94.9 K-Rock and WDAN were out in full force to support The United Way and their partner agencies. With individual and corporate donations, United Way Day hit their goal of raising 75,000 dollars to kickoff the campaign efforts. To learn more about the 2022 campaign and to donate click HERE.
Fire disrupts school day at local elementary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
WAND TV
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
Bar checks return for one college campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– Champaign and University police used to do bar compliance checks. The goal is to make sure people are being safe and no one underage is serving alcohol or purchasing it. This is not a new concept, but police had to stop during the pandemic because of Covid and due to a staffing […]
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
Illinois Basketball: Future top 100 recruit visits Illini
While the Illinois basketball coaching staff is focusing on the micro, they also have the ability to focus on the macro. The Illini class of 2023 and 2024 have a chance to pull in some special talent. 2023 is already bringing Illinois a great forward in Amani Hansberry. He will be a huge asset to the program for years to come.
WSPY NEWS
Former Plano man, current Sandwich man has faced multiple charges by various Illinois police agencies
When he was arrested in Sandwich on Wednesday, police around the state of Illinois knew who they were chasing. WSPY News has uncovered that Shamario Brown has been arrested numerous times and has been able to beat some charges. He has been in and out of jail or prison. Many...
Police: Church vandalized overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
WAND TV
Champaign man sentenced 8 years for child enticement
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
Man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend eight years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. Ozgur Kurt, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Court documents showed that in 2020, Kurt engaged in sexually-graphic online […]
WAND TV
Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
WAND TV
Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
