WHAS 11
Levis' 4 TDs help No. 8 Kentucky hold off Northern Illinois
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, respectively, after halftime, and No. 8 Kentucky held off Northern Illinois 31-23 on Saturday night. After allowing the pesky Huskies a tying...
WHAS 11
Crusade for Children car wash a success thanks to community donations
Every vehicle that donated to the Crusade got a free car wash at Mike's Ultimate Wash in Middletown. The community raised over $12,000 for the nonprofit.
