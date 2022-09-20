Read full article on original website
Karl Douglas Tillar Jr
KARL DOUGLAS TILLAR JR., 41, OF LAWRENCEBURG, TN, PASSED AWAY ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022. HE LIKED TO WORK ON HIS MOTORCYCLES AND CARS AND IN HIS SPARE TIME HE ENJOYED WORKING OUTDOORS, CANOEING ON THE RIVER AND ENJOYED THE OPEN ROAD. HE IS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS FATHER,...
Kenneth Wayne Hanna
Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hanna of Pulaski, TN passed away on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. He was born in Nashville, TN on October 13th, 1950 and was 71 years old. Ken was a Veteran of the United States Army. He loved fishing, birdwatching, loved watching tv, and was a Houston Texans Fan. Ken was a very kind and loving man.
Vanessia Carol Chafin Keith
VANESSIA CAROL CHAFIN KEITH , 59, DIED TUESDAY. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HUSBAND RICKY KEITH, DAUGHTER MARY ELIZABETH KEITH SUMNERS, ONE GRANDCHILD; BROTHER GREG CHAFIN, SISTER, JOSLYN PRINCE. THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR VANESSIA CAROL CHAFIN KEITH WILL BE SUNDAY FROM 3 TO 5 AT PULASKI ASSEMBLY OF GOD. BENNETT-MAY...
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - MTDF Thrills and Tradition
Middle Tennessee District Fair: thrills and tradition. When I was a teenager and the point of the Fair was talking to girls, I had no idea it was a historic event. Like most residents of Lawrence County, the Fair has agricultural roots. According to LawCoHistory.com, the earliest Fairs were designed for farmers and homemakers to bring their best products for judging and awards. It was held in Leoma from 1910 to 1915, moved to the Lawrenceburg Square, then to Lafayette Avenue, and finally to Fairview Park (now Rotary Park), which was owned by the Lawrence County Fair & Park Association, longtime sponsors of the event.
Lawrence County Veterans Office Will Be Closed This Week
LAWRENCE COUNTY'S VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY WHILE STAFF MEMBERS ATTEND TRAINING SESSIONS IN ORDER TO SERVE VETERANS WITH THE MOST UP-TO-DATE KNOWLEDGE.
Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Thursday
A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A SINGLE MOTORCYCLE TRAFFIC CRASH THURSDAY EVENING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON RED HILL CENTER ROAD JUST BEFORE 3 PM. INTITIAL REPORTS FROM THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INDICATE THE MOTORCYCLE WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON RED HILL CENTER ROAD WHEN THE RIDER, IDENTIFIED AS KARL TILLER, 41, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS STRUCK IN THE HEAD BY A BUZZARD. TILL LOST CONTROL OF THE MOTORCYCLE AND TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROAD. THE MOTORCYCLE STRUCK A FENCE AND THEN MULTIPLE TREES COMING TO FINAL REST IN A FIELD APPROXIMATELY 800 FEET FROM INITIAL IMPACT. TILLER WAS THROWN OFF AT THE FIRST TREE.
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Elementary teacher reflects on hardship during and after peak of pandemic.
Hopkinsville man arrested on Tennessee warrant for auto theft
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a Tennessee warrant for an alleged theft of a vehicle. The warrant taken out by Smyrna, Tennessee police in December of 2020, alleges 44-year old Antony Bumpers of Hopkinsville drove away from his girlfriend’s apartment in her car during an argument and did not return the vehicle when contacted by police the same night.
Nashville father's murder still unsolved after 16 years
On his son's birthday, a father was shot and killed in broad daylight while driving on a busy road. Now, 16 years later, his killer remains on the run and his family is still waiting for answers.
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County
AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES. TBI AGENTS ARE WORKING TO INDEPENDENTLY DETERMINE THE SERIES OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING COLLECTING EVIDENCE AND CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS. THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS WILL BE SHARED WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR HIS FURTHER REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION. THE TBI ACTS SOLELY AS FACT-FINDERS IN ITS CASES AND DOES NOT DETERMINE WHETHER THE ACTIONS OF AN OFFICER WERE JUSTIFIED IN THESE TYPES OF MATTERS. THAT DECISION RESTS WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL REQUESTING TBI’S INVOLVEMENT.
Lawrence County 911 Reminds Fair Goers Who to Look For at The Fair to Help!
LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 WOULD LIKE TO REMIND FAIR GOERS OF WHO TO LOOK FOR IF YOU NEED HELP AT THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. FAIR STAFF WILL BE WEARING VESTS WITH MTDF ON THE BACK, OFFICERS WILL BE IN UNIFORM, AND MEDICAL STAFF WILL BE WEARING RED VESTS AND CARRYING A MEDICAL BAG. IF IT IS A LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCY DIAL 911.
Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
A LAWRENCEBURG MAN WAS ARRESTED LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER HE ENTERED THE LOBBY OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WITH HIS PANTS AROUND HIS KNEES. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE MALE WHO BASED ON HIS BEHAVIOR APPEARED TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE. HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PULBIC INTOXICATION AND WALKED OVER TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.
Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths
The parents of three inmates who died behind bars in a span of just four months in 2021 are accusing private prison operator CoreCivic of Tennessee of repeatedly placing profits over safety and failing to police its own guards. “CoreCivic needs to be held accountable, and the (parents) intend to do just that,” attorney Janet […] The post Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Middle Tennessee District Fair Related Road Closures in Lawrenceburg
THE MIDDLE TN DISTRICT FAIR IS HERE AND THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND FAIRGOERS OF THE FOLLOWING "NO PARKING" AREAS AND TRAFFIC ROUTES THAT WILL BE IN PLACE TO ENSURE PEDESTRIAN SAFETY AROUND THE FAIRGROUNDS DURING FAIR HOURS. MAHR AVE WILL BE CLOSED TO NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC AT JACKSON STREET AND TO SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC AT MORROW STREET TO ALLOW TRAFFIC TO CONSTANTLY MOVE ALONG THE FAIRGROUND PERIMETER. NO CURBSIDE PARKING WILL BE ALLOWED ALONG THE FOLLOWING STREETS: *HICKS STREET AND REMKE AVE FROM NORTH MILITARY AVE TO HANNAH DRIVE (BOTH SIDES) *NORTH SIDE OF JACKSON STREET BETWEEN NORTH MILITARY AVE AND MAHR AVE *NORTH MILITARY AVE FROM GUARD DRIVE TO WEAKLY CREEK RD (BOTH SIDES).
Wendy’s manager helps woman escape violent boyfriend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A manager at a Wendy’s in Nashville is credited with saving a woman and her baby from a domestic situation involving her boyfriend in early September. According to the arrest affdavit for 35-year-old Esteban Fabela, officers were called to the Wendy’s location on the corner...
South Central Human Resource Agency Commodities Distribution Giles County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
