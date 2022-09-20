Read full article on original website
Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
Will Google's Pixel Watch End Apple Watch's Dominance?
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google recently confirmed the existence of its long-rumored Pixel Watch — its take on Apple Inc.'s AAPL Apple Watch. What Happened: Google announced the Pixel Watch at Google I/O 2022 and it is likely to be launched after making its debut on Oct. 6 at an event alongside the Pixel 7. The fact that the product made it through the Bluetooth Special Interest Group’s checks in April is another indication that it is nearing launch. While many already expect this new device to become the most fearsome Apple Watch competitor, Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said back in May that Google will have a hard time competing with the Cupertino giant in the wearable market.
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
European Stocks Are Left In Shambles From Russia-Ukraine War: It May Be Time To Buy These 2 High Yielders
As the SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF SPEU is down roughly 32% year-to-date, it may be a prime moment to hunt for stocks that have become undervalued in the European stock market. The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF seeks to track the performance of the STOXX Europe Total Market Index, which is the European equivalent to the S&P 500 Index here in the U.S.
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
Why Jim Cramer Says He Likes This Stock Over Medtronic
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is a much better company than Medtronic plc MDT. When asked about Dow Inc. DOW, Cramer said, "Don’t buy it back." The "Mad Money" host recommended sticking with Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. Cramer said SoFi...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
FedEx 'Surprisingly' Leaves Out Details On What Drove Earnings Miss, Analyst Says
FedEx Corp. FDX reported weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with earnings of $3.44 per share on revenues of $23.2 billion. Three analysts provide their takes on the Atlanta-based logistics company and its management. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Equal-Weight rating, while keeping the price target unchanged at $250. FedEx...
Fed's Decision Sparks Bearish Predictions Into 2023: Will The S&P 500 Plunge To $2,000?
Professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, made a bold prediction on CNBC’s Street Signs Asia on Friday. Despite a CNBC survey, which polled economists, fund managers and strategists, projecting a 52% chance that a recession will grip the U.S. over the next 12 months, Hanke sees a recession in 2023 as far more likely.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IBEX Holdings
Within the last quarter, IBEX Holdings IBEX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IBEX Holdings. The company has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $20.00.
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Getting Hammered Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD are trading lower by 3.96% to $18,630 and 3.29% to $1,283 Friday afternoon. Cryptocurrencies at large are falling in sympathy with U.S. markets as investors react to the Fed's Wednesday decision to hike rates by 75 bps. Ongoing expectations of further Fed actions to curb...
A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd LRE becomes publicly listed starting on...
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
Looking At Caterpillar's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar. Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Despite Hawkish Fed: Analyst Says Wait For 'The Bigger Drop' Will Be Longer
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green Thursday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.9% to $943.7 billion at 8:19 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. XRP (XRP) +22.1% $0.5. Chiliz (CHZ) +19.1% $0.3. UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +14.1% $4.92...
