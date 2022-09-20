Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google recently confirmed the existence of its long-rumored Pixel Watch — its take on Apple Inc.'s AAPL Apple Watch. What Happened: Google announced the Pixel Watch at Google I/O 2022 and it is likely to be launched after making its debut on Oct. 6 at an event alongside the Pixel 7. The fact that the product made it through the Bluetooth Special Interest Group’s checks in April is another indication that it is nearing launch. While many already expect this new device to become the most fearsome Apple Watch competitor, Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said back in May that Google will have a hard time competing with the Cupertino giant in the wearable market.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO