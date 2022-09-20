ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon

FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
Benzinga

Will Google's Pixel Watch End Apple Watch's Dominance?

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google recently confirmed the existence of its long-rumored Pixel Watch — its take on Apple Inc.'s AAPL Apple Watch. What Happened: Google announced the Pixel Watch at Google I/O 2022 and it is likely to be launched after making its debut on Oct. 6 at an event alongside the Pixel 7. The fact that the product made it through the Bluetooth Special Interest Group’s checks in April is another indication that it is nearing launch. While many already expect this new device to become the most fearsome Apple Watch competitor, Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said back in May that Google will have a hard time competing with the Cupertino giant in the wearable market.
Benzinga

Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says He Likes This Stock Over Medtronic

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is a much better company than Medtronic plc MDT. When asked about Dow Inc. DOW, Cramer said, "Don’t buy it back." The "Mad Money" host recommended sticking with Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. Cramer said SoFi...
Benzinga

United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IBEX Holdings

Within the last quarter, IBEX Holdings IBEX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IBEX Holdings. The company has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $20.00.
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Getting Hammered Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD are trading lower by 3.96% to $18,630 and 3.29% to $1,283 Friday afternoon. Cryptocurrencies at large are falling in sympathy with U.S. markets as investors react to the Fed's Wednesday decision to hike rates by 75 bps. Ongoing expectations of further Fed actions to curb...
Benzinga

A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd LRE becomes publicly listed starting on...
Benzinga

Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
Benzinga

Looking At Caterpillar's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar. Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
Benzinga

Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
