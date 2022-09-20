ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Designs for Town Branch Park in downtown Lexington unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in downtown Lexington are getting a look at the final plans for Town Branch Park. A lot of people are excited about this project and what it could mean for the downtown area. They’re getting a sneak peek Thursday at what the finished product is going to look like.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Officials break ground on Secretariat Park in Paris

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Almost 50 years since arriving in Bourbon County, one of the most famous Thoroughbreds to ever touch the racetrack will have a park named after him. His name is Secretariat, and the city of Paris wants to fill Secretariat Park with a life-sized statue and a three-story mural right in the middle of downtown.
PARIS, KY
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama. Lexington has been trying to get a handle on violence that has rattled the city. Police have changed strategies, Mayor Linda Gorton has started new programs and this week there was even a prayer service to seek divine intervention to bring an end to the shootings and other crimes.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hope Center celebrates addiction recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of men returned to the Hope Center with friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments. Saturday marked the 19th annual Men’s Alumni Day. Development director Katie Vogel says the day is about recognizing their continued efforts to stay clean and sober. “Just a few...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tickets nearly sold out for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington. Tickets are running low, but you still have the chance to buy a ticket to win the brand new home in Lexington and help out a really great cause at the same time. The tickets are on sale now. They are $100 apiece.
LEXINGTON, KY

