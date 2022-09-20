Read full article on original website
Greg’s Gourmet Dishes Opening In Kalamazoo
I feel like I write/talk about food ad nauseam, but how can I not? It's not only a basic necessity of life but it happens to taste really good and spark some of the best debates. Michigan, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding areas are not new to the food game, really nobody is new to the food game outside of babies. The area we reside in offers its fair share of delectable edible creations to indulge in.
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Things to Do: World's Largest Food Truck Rally rolling into Ionia
The World's Largest Food Truck Rally is coming close to home. This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. it will be rolling into the Ionia Free Fair.
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
mibiz.com
Restaurant for dogs serving ‘barkcuterie’ boards, meal bowls opening soon in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Jessica Ann Tyson is taking the concept of a dog-friendly restaurant a step further by making canines her main customer. Tyson, a restaurateur and owner of southern-style restaurant The Candied Yam LLC, presented her idea for The Beastro Fresh Canine Cuisine during a startup pitch competition earlier this week in Grand Rapids.
Farmgirl Flea Market combining vendors, food, & drinks for a fair-like feel
Over 200 vendors are ready and waiting for you at the Fall 2022 Farmgirl Flea Market. This year promises your fair-food favorites, plus live music, beer and wine.
swmichigandining.com
Scotts Country Store and Deli
Scotts is on the way to Vicksburg from Kalamazoo….right?. I had an assignment in Vicksburg last Friday night but I also had some time when I was done in Kalamazoo and when I needed to get to Vicksburg. I’ve pretty much tapped out all of the restaurants in Vicksburg that would be open at that time so I widened the search looking for a place to eat that I haven’t been to yet.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery sells old school doughnuts, breads
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Fresh doughnuts, breads and cookies fill the shelves at Renzema’s Bakery. Renzema’s Bakery, 214 Link Lane in Parchment, is a popular stop for people in the morning. They can grab a cup of coffee and a sweet treat to start the day. Doug...
swmichigandining.com
Zoo City Beastro
We’ve been really lazy on weekends lately. We’ve spent a big part of our summer not doing anything on Saturday’s because L has wanted to go to open skate at Wings West. The Saturday night open skate is $8 for two hours and during the summer, there’s hardly anyone there.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Meijer Gardens, John Ball Zoo, Ford Airport: See ArtPrize entries outside of downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The vast majority of ArtPrize traffic is in the core of downtown Grand Rapids because of the high concentration of entries and venues. With 150 venues throughout the city, people have much to explore if they want to do more than scratch the surface of the 18-day interactive art competition.
$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair
Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
Eclectic ‘Sounds of the Zoo’ to echo through Kalamazoo this coming week
KALAMAZOO, MI — “I wanted to bring something big to Kalamazoo,” said Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert. Hudson-Prenkert, founder of Kalamazoo’s newest music festival and symposium, Sounds of the Zoo — which kicks off Monday, Sept. 26, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2, at venues across the city — is doing just that.
wmuk.org
Proposal 3 supporters plan to gather Sunday in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park
A rally in support of an abortion rights proposal will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m in downtown Kalamazoo. The rally is intended to energize supporters for the upcoming vote on Proposal 3, which would establish a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The event will include many speakers...
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo
Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
Kalamazoo builds graffiti wall to give artists a safe place to paint
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Worried the police are going to stop you from spray-painting your latest masterpiece at the city park?. To combat the issue of graffiti showing up on buildings in Kalamazoo, and to give artists a place to paint within the law, the Kalamazoo parks department constructed a designated wall that allows people to bring their own paint and create public art for all to see, within a set of guidelines.
albionpleiad.com
Festival of the Forks Recap: Food, Fun and Fighting
The Festival of the Forks, Albion’s yearly event that celebrates the end of summer, began this year on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival is named after the three forks of the Kalamazoo river that run through the downtown area of Albion. Albion has been home...
48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
grmag.com
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
