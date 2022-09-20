Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPBS
Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s efforts, the downtown homeless population reached a new high in August. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”
KPBS
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
After a sixteen day international manhunt, the Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” has been caught. Then, California air regulators grabbed headlines last month by banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. Now, the California Air Resources Board is setting its sights on gas-powered appliances in homes and buildings. Then, why the city of San Diego is reviving its Commission on the Status of Women. Next, a new building will open on the campus of UC San Diego Friday, housing all kinds of engineers, designing products that have never been seen before. And, Author knows this more than most. At the age of 9, Javier Zamora fled the violence and chaos of the civil war in El Salvador and embarked on a three thousand-mile journey to find his mother. This journey, and the perils Zamora faced along the way, is the subject of a new memoir, “Solito.” Finally, when someone we love is sick, one of the first questions many of us have is, ‘how can I help?’ A new children’s book teaches the notion of how being helpful can be healing.
KPBS
Thousand of San Diego students rally for climate action
Thousands of students across San Diego marched Friday to demand climate justice. It’s all part of a global climate strike to raise awareness and demand action from elected leaders. Then, Carlsbad police used a bean bag gun and pepper balls on two suspects last year, and it led to big changes. KPBS says the police involved were suspended, while new training is being implemented. And finally in our weekend preview, live music, dance and design.
KPBS
San Diego's Iranian Americans dismayed by unrest in Iran
People in Iran have been protesting for almost a week following the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was taken into custody by the Iranian government's morality police for not wearing her head scarf properly. Women have led the protests by burning their hijabs and cutting their hair on...
KPBS
Protestors call for cancellation of the Miramar Air Show
Protestors gathered on Interstate 15's Carroll Canyon overpass Thursday for one last day of demonstrations against the Miramar Air Show before its opening on Friday. “We’re not here to kill a party, but the climate crisis is here to kill us as a species," Gary Butterfield, past president of Veterans For Peace, said.
KPBS
Valley Center Middle School celebrates California Native American Day
In honor of California Native American Day, students at Valley Center Middle School held a school-wide celebration Thursday. Members of the school's Native and Indigenous Club performed Native American dances led by Krystopher Chaipos. He is an enrolled member of the Quechan nation in Yuma, Arizona, but grew up on...
KPBS
Carlsbad police reformed its use-of-force policies after incident
On a Saturday night in April 2021, Carlsbad Police Officer Jordan Walker was searching for a stolen Kia SUV in an area of town next to Interstate 5 known as a hotspot for crime. He spotted the car being driven by a woman with a male passenger. He pulled them...
KPBS
Incident spurs new police training
The arson trial for USS Bonhomme Richard continued Thursday with prosecutors attempting to place the suspect at the scene of the fire. The Miramar Air Show is back this year after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. And last year, Carlsbad Police used a bean bag gun along with pepper balls on two suspects and it led to big changes.
KPBS
Looking for love? New romance bookstore opens in North Park
A new independent bookstore is opening in North Park, and it’s dedicated entirely to one genre: romance. Named after the popular trope, Meet Cute is one of only a handful of romance-focused bookstores in the country. Owner Becca Title is a lifelong reader of the genre. “It’s the best...
KPBS
New children’s book teaches the notion of how being helpful can be healing
When someone we love is sick, one of the first questions many of us have is, "How can I help?" But learning how to be helpful in difficult situations doesn’t always come naturally, especially for children. A new book by San Diego author, Phyllis Schwartz, teaches the notion of...
