Medical examiner called to homicide near 53rd and Villard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a homicide near 53rd and Villard Sunday, Sept. 25. The ME says the victim is an adult male. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
Milwaukee police investigating 'suspicious death' near Palmer and Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a "suspicious death" near Palmer and Keefe Avenue. Officials responded to the area around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night, Sept. 24. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers...
26-year-old man killed in shooting near 15th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, Sept. 25. Milwaukee police responded to the scene near 15th and Congress around 5:22 a.m. An investigation is ongoing. Officials continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
Report: Milwaukee police stop-and-frisk Black residents nearly 18 times more than white residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police continue to stop-and-frisk a disproportionate number of people who are Black. That's according to the latest report from the non-partisan Crime and Justice Institute. Researchers examined data from 2021 and found MPD has not made significant improvements since first agreeing to document traffic and...
Medical examiner called to homicide near 37th and Galena
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 37th and Galena Saturday, Sept. 24. The ME says the victim is an adult female. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
Milwaukee man found guilty in Radisson Hotel shooting that injured 3 Wauwatosa police officers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Friday in a shooting that injured three Wauwatosa police officers at the Radisson Hotel in November of 2021. Kenneth Burney, 34, was charged with four counts first-degree intentional homicide and three counts first-degree reckless injury, along with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, and bail jumping.
Waukesha parade attack suspect wants to represent himself at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's unclear who will represent the Waukesha Christmas parade attack suspect going forward. Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six and wounding dozens of others after driving his car through the parade route. A public defender representing Brooks filed a motion to withdraw attorneys Jeremy...
Crime Stoppers: Survivor speaks out after brother killed in double shooting near 22nd and Orchard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two brothers shot in an alley after they were attacked by strangers. One of them died. We spoke to the brother that survived, who is urging people to come forward and give his family justice. Violence had already erupted in the city that weekend and it...
Kenosha PD: Suspect taken into custody near 61st Street and 24th Avenue 'without incident'
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a SWAT team response Friday, Sept. 23. The public was briefly asked to avoid the area near 61st Street and 24th Avenue due to an active scene. Police say authorities were dealing with a...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in double shooting near 8th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and seriously injured another Friday, Sept. 23. It happened around 12:23 p.m. near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The...
'We don't want it to be a secret anymore': UWM at Waukesha Field Station is a hidden treasure
OCCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nestled away in quiet Lake Country, the UWM at Waukesha Field Station acts as a nature sanctuary for students and community members alike. Open to the public with 3.5-miles of hiking trails, a historic kiln, an over 200-year-old oak tree and so much more, those in charge of the field station hope the public will take notice.
Milwaukee mayor's 2023 budget proposal faces criticism from Republican attorney general candidate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposed budget for 2023 is facing criticism from some state republicans, specifically personnel cuts to the police force. Johnson told CBS 58 his proposal to cut sworn police officers by one percent, or 17 positions, was made out of necessity. "I would...
Milwaukee police: Critically missing man last seen near 75th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person. Officials say 42-year-old Brent Pearson was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 near 75th and Glendale. Pearson is described as a white male, 6'3", 215 pounds, with a slim build,...
Racine & Me: New Techmobile at Racine Public Library!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us for her monthly segment to discuss new events and happenings at the library!. They have a brand new techmobile! You can request it or the bookbike to attend an event you host by following the below link:
Thousands of gallons of milk spilled on roadway in Dodge Co. crash
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash in Dodge County Thursday morning left two people injured and thousands of gallons of milk spilled over the roadway. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway N and P in the Township of Rubicon. According to the...
Questions soon being accepted for new Twin Cities - Milwaukee - Chicago rail project
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The trek between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Chicago is set to become a bit more flexible with a new round-trip passenger rail service being added by 2025, and those who are interested will have the opportunity to offer direct input during public involvement meetings later this year.
Talks in progress for Port Washington Lighthouse preservation plans
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Talks continue about a historic landmark that's been part of the Port Washington landscape for nearly 100 years. City officials want to clean up the lighthouse. But other changes being considered could really revise the lakefront's look. The lighthouse is on both the national...
Kenosha begins 3-year $100 million fiberoptic infrastructure project; promises faster internet
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Sept. 23, the city of Kenosha geared up for faster internet after partnering with outside help, starting a $100 million project over the span of three years. The city partnered with SiFi networks, a privately-owned telecommunications company. "It's two things -- its equity, for...
Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
