Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Medical examiner called to homicide near 53rd and Villard

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a homicide near 53rd and Villard Sunday, Sept. 25. The ME says the victim is an adult male. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating 'suspicious death' near Palmer and Keefe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a "suspicious death" near Palmer and Keefe Avenue. Officials responded to the area around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night, Sept. 24. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

26-year-old man killed in shooting near 15th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, Sept. 25. Milwaukee police responded to the scene near 15th and Congress around 5:22 a.m. An investigation is ongoing. Officials continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Medical examiner called to homicide near 37th and Galena

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 37th and Galena Saturday, Sept. 24. The ME says the victim is an adult female. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man found guilty in Radisson Hotel shooting that injured 3 Wauwatosa police officers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Friday in a shooting that injured three Wauwatosa police officers at the Radisson Hotel in November of 2021. Kenneth Burney, 34, was charged with four counts first-degree intentional homicide and three counts first-degree reckless injury, along with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, and bail jumping.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha parade attack suspect wants to represent himself at trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's unclear who will represent the Waukesha Christmas parade attack suspect going forward. Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six and wounding dozens of others after driving his car through the parade route. A public defender representing Brooks filed a motion to withdraw attorneys Jeremy...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in double shooting near 8th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and seriously injured another Friday, Sept. 23. It happened around 12:23 p.m. near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: New Techmobile at Racine Public Library!

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us for her monthly segment to discuss new events and happenings at the library!. They have a brand new techmobile! You can request it or the bookbike to attend an event you host by following the below link:
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Talks in progress for Port Washington Lighthouse preservation plans

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Talks continue about a historic landmark that's been part of the Port Washington landscape for nearly 100 years. City officials want to clean up the lighthouse. But other changes being considered could really revise the lakefront's look. The lighthouse is on both the national...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI

