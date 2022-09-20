Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Wood Lane considers land swap to build 2 residential homes
Wood Lane is considering a land swap with the county to have the space needed to build a residential treatment center for youth with developmental disabilities and complex needs. “The program will need to be flexible and resilient in the manner services are delivered to creatively meet the complex needs...
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
sent-trib.com
Ghost hunting with the pros, go on historical cemetery walk
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library welcomes back the Toledo Ghost Hunters Society for an evening of ghost hunting. The event will be held at the Pemberville-Union Cemetery in Freedom Township on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to investigate spirits with the professionals. Participants will learn about the different tools that the ghost hunters use and potentially interact with some spirits in the cemetery.
sent-trib.com
Discover your family history with the library
Are you ready to start researching your family’s history, but you don’t know where to start?. Join the Wood County District Public Library for Discovering Your Family History on Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. in Meeting Room C at the library, 251 N. Main St. Information Services Coordinator...
sent-trib.com
Senior events: 9-22-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-24-2022
There have been 36,207 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 234 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday update by the Wood County Health Department. There are 179 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days...
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
sent-trib.com
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1938 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. She married Eugene O. Schetter in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1988. Gerry worked as...
sent-trib.com
BGSU announces new schools of engineering, aviation
New schools of engineering and of aviation were approved by the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees on Friday. The changes come as part of a reconfiguration to the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. It will now be composed of the new School of Engineering, School of Aviation and the existing School of the Built Environment.
sent-trib.com
Woman who assaulted developmentally disabled teen applies for judicial release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has applied for judicial release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Mack said she would take the request under advisement and issue her decision within 10...
sent-trib.com
Hypercube to perform as part of BGSU Music at the Forefront concert series
Chamber quartet Hypercube will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Bryan Recital Hall at the Moore Musical Arts Center as part of the Music at the Forefront concert series at Bowling Green State University. The free and open to the public concert will feature new electronic works from the...
sent-trib.com
Zoar Lutheran Church welcomes guest preacher Mark Brocker
PERRYSBURG – Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., will welcome Pastor Mark Brocker as Zoar’s guest preacher the weekend of Oct. 8-9. An expert in the life and writings of Dietrich Bonhoeffer — the German Lutheran pastor, resister to the Nazis, and martyr — Brocker will speak on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. on Bonhoeffer’s observation of how liberating it is for human beings when we can keep life multidimensional, polyphonic.
sent-trib.com
BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus
The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
sent-trib.com
Kenneth G. Wilson
Kenneth G. Wilson, 73, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 13, 2022. He was born July 14, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Willis A. and Virginia C. (Miller) Wilson. Ken served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He started his working career in Texas, installing electric in new home builds. He went on to work in the Gulf on a supply boat where he obtained his First Mate and Captain’s licenses. Upon moving back to northwest Ohio, Ken worked as a machine operator at Teneco until his retirement.
sent-trib.com
Lynette Louise Keiser
Lynette Louise Keiser, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerald and Margaret (Hobart) Haar. She married James Keiser on August 15, 1967 and he survives in Bowling Green. Along with her husband of...
sent-trib.com
Walter Kenneth Hall
Walter Kenneth Hall age 71 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his residence. Walter was born in the Philippines on August 6, 1951, to Paul and Elaine (Jose) Hall. He was very easy going and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his four-legged friend “MoMo”. Walter was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons.
sent-trib.com
Knights nip Bulldogs, 17-14
ROSSFORD — Otsego rebounded from a tough loss last week to Elmwood to hold off Rossford at Jackson Ferguson Stadium for a 17-14 Knights victory Friday. Otsego improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, while Rossford falls to 2-4 and 1-2. Three of Rossford’s four losses have been by less than one possession.
sent-trib.com
Generals pull away to down BG, 34-14
Bowling Green trailed Anthony Wayne by less than a touchdown, 13-7, entering the fourth quarter, but the game got away from the Bobcats in the final 12 minutes. AW running back Joe Caswell ran for three touchdowns of 24, 12, and 48 yards as the Generals pulled away, downing the Bobcats, 34-14, in Northern Lakes League action at Bobcat Stadium Friday.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg stays unbeaten with 3-0 win over Cougars
PERRYSBURG — Maci Maxwell, Grace Langendonk and Camille Francis scored as Perrysburg girls soccer beat Southview at Steinecker Stadium Wednesday. Perrysburg improves to 9-0-2 overall and 3-0-1 in the Northern Lakes League. Elizabeth Motter got the shutout in goal for the Yellow Jackets as they handed the Cougars their...
sent-trib.com
Falcons sweep Golden Flashes in seven sets
KENT, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team needed just seven sets to defeat Kent State twice in both teams’ Mid-American Conference openers Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Falcons downed the Golden Flashes 25-8, 25-21, 24-26, 28-26. On Saturday, it was a clean sweep for...
