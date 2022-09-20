Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
theadvocate.com
Quin Hillyer: Keep the faith -- NOLA has begun to fight back against crime
Don’t give up: If New Orleans survived Hurricane Katrina, not to mention all the other disasters it has endured through three centuries, then surely it can survive a crime wave. How?. Declare war on the gangs and top leaders of the narco-criminal cooperatives in New Orleans. Bring in help...
wrkf.org
Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General
Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
NOLA.com
Letters: How did other New Orleans mayors travel?
I keep wondering if you expected Moon Landrieu, his son Mitch, Sidney Barthelemy, Dutch Morial, Ray Nagin, et al. to fly coach. Are there headlines recounting how much their travel cost the taxpayers? Perhaps a comparison would damn the current mayor even more. NANCY BERAULT. retired teacher. River Ridge.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Pastor 'couldn't hide, couldn't run from God'
The story of a defiant Old Testament prophet proved a cautionary tale for Jessie Underwood. Whereas Jonah tried to run from his calling to preach and ended up in the belly of a fish at the bottom of the sea, Underwood enthusiastically dove into the ministry waters — accepting his call about 25 years ago at age 50.
theneworleanstribune.com
R-E-C-A-L-L Spells Bad News for Black Political Leadership
A recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell would be great for the organizers and supporters of this effort and for the elite business community that has been at odds with the Mayor ever since she exhibited the moxie to challenge some of their directives and wishes, like placing the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable Black and Brown citizens above business profits and revenue by enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping New Orleans closed during the height of the pandemic.
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
theadvocate.com
Some education reform groups have changed who they back in Baton Rouge school board races
With the Nov. 8 election day six weeks away, a notable divide has opened up within the Louisiana school reform community about whether to support incumbents on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board or to get behind their challengers. Thirty-three people have qualified to run for the nine seats...
theadvocate.com
Religion Briefs: Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomes new minister
The Congregation of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomed the Rev. Chris Long to the ministerial staff as the church's first Minister of Congregational Life. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California, where he later served on the faculty as visiting professor for the practice of ministry.
brproud.com
2 Louisiana restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school officials reject concerns that field trip was intentionally religious
School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as. “The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components...
theadvocate.com
Just before she died, the Queen thanked this champion of Acadian heritage in Louisiana
Warren Perrin and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Foundation Inc. in Erath received an unexpected yet welcome message from Buckingham Palace this week: The Queen’s thanks for a message from Perrin written to her Aug. 17. Perrin said Tuesday the letter was received at the Acadian Museum in Erath,...
q973radio.com
This Hallmark Christmas Movie Will Be Filmed Entirely In Louisiana
It’s good to see movie industry using Louisiana more and more — and Ascension Parish was chosen as the filming location for the Hallmark movie “My Southern Family Christmas.”. Here’s the description of the movie:. “Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to...
theadvocate.com
Human Condition: Mystery solved; The trumpeter in the photo is New Orleans' Gregg Stafford
In 1977, I was in New Orleans to see friends for Christmas, but stayed through Mardi Gras. I was wandering the French Quarter that January when I saw a parade led by a brass band marching down Chartres Street, a crowd following. I had my film camera ready. I was next to the band when its leader, a young trumpeter, turned my way. I snapped one shot.
LSU Reveille
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you
Note: President Tate formally apologized to The Reveille staff for his comments a day after this editorial was published. President Tate: 'You have my unwavering support to operate as an independent voice'. LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
brproud.com
Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Louisiana teacher punched in the face during fight, 2 students arrested
Two students at Chalmette High School were arrested after a teacher was injured while trying to break up a fight last week.
theadvocate.com
Every piece tells a story in former Ralph Lauren designer Calhoun Sumrall's New Orleans home
If you’ve ever thought pro-level fashion prowess could translate into full-on interior design talent, stepping into the Uptown home of designer Calhoun Sumrall will confirm your suspicions. Part of an 1880s house that was subdivided in the 1930s, Sumrall’s apartment is brimming with an inviting mix of rich fabrics, classic shapes, distinctive art and treasured antiques.
