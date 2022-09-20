ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Allemands, LA

wrkf.org

Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General

Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: How did other New Orleans mayors travel?

I keep wondering if you expected Moon Landrieu, his son Mitch, Sidney Barthelemy, Dutch Morial, Ray Nagin, et al. to fly coach. Are there headlines recounting how much their travel cost the taxpayers? Perhaps a comparison would damn the current mayor even more. NANCY BERAULT. retired teacher. River Ridge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Pastor 'couldn't hide, couldn't run from God'

The story of a defiant Old Testament prophet proved a cautionary tale for Jessie Underwood. Whereas Jonah tried to run from his calling to preach and ended up in the belly of a fish at the bottom of the sea, Underwood enthusiastically dove into the ministry waters — accepting his call about 25 years ago at age 50.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

R-E-C-A-L-L Spells Bad News for Black Political Leadership

A recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell would be great for the organizers and supporters of this effort and for the elite business community that has been at odds with the Mayor ever since she exhibited the moxie to challenge some of their directives and wishes, like placing the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable Black and Brown citizens above business profits and revenue by enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping New Orleans closed during the height of the pandemic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Religion Briefs: Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomes new minister

The Congregation of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge welcomed the Rev. Chris Long to the ministerial staff as the church's first Minister of Congregational Life. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California, where he later served on the faculty as visiting professor for the practice of ministry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Every piece tells a story in former Ralph Lauren designer Calhoun Sumrall's New Orleans home

If you’ve ever thought pro-level fashion prowess could translate into full-on interior design talent, stepping into the Uptown home of designer Calhoun Sumrall will confirm your suspicions. Part of an 1880s house that was subdivided in the 1930s, Sumrall’s apartment is brimming with an inviting mix of rich fabrics, classic shapes, distinctive art and treasured antiques.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

