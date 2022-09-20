ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valrico, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 22-year-old Tampa woman who participated in a scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen driver’s licenses and counterfeit checks will go to prison for a year and a half after a federal judge handed down her sentence. Jaleeshia Deanna Robinson pleaded guilty in May...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
fox13news.com

Two men arrested in connection to hit-and-run

The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash

LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North.
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

Shooting Reported At Chuck E Cheese’s In Brandon, Suspect On The Run

According To QC Media, there have been reports of a shooting at the Chuck E Cheese located in Brandon. Twitter users are reporting that there is heavy police presence. QC media is also telling us that the shooter has fled on foot and may still be in the area. Multiple injuries have been reported. Police are on the scene and the story is still being developed.
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested

  TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st Street in Tampa late Tuesday evening. According to deputies, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iontb.com

DUI manslaughter charges after motorcyclist killed and another seriously injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

An investigation continues after a fatality crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and 62nd Street in Unincorporated Clearwater. The crash occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. According to troopers, 39 year-old Francisco Marcelo of Clearwater, was operating a GMC Sierra pickup westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard....
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A road construction worker is in custody after he allegedly hit and killed a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy with a front loader Thursday night, authorities said. The deputy, Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. on I-275...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

