Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 22-year-old Tampa woman who participated in a scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen driver’s licenses and counterfeit checks will go to prison for a year and a half after a federal judge handed down her sentence. Jaleeshia Deanna Robinson pleaded guilty in May...
Woman fires shot during fight at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon on Saturday.
fox13news.com
Two men arrested in connection to hit-and-run
The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses.
fox13news.com
FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash
LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shots Fired At Brandon Chuck E. Cheese, Possible Vehicle Crash Into The Building
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday in Brandon. According to the sheriff’s office Twitter account, at least one shot was fired outside of the facility located at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Deputies
wild941.com
Shooting Reported At Chuck E Cheese’s In Brandon, Suspect On The Run
According To QC Media, there have been reports of a shooting at the Chuck E Cheese located in Brandon. Twitter users are reporting that there is heavy police presence. QC media is also telling us that the shooter has fled on foot and may still be in the area. Multiple injuries have been reported. Police are on the scene and the story is still being developed.
Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st Street in Tampa late Tuesday evening. According to deputies, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located
1 dead in Sarasota County shooting, deputies say
Sarasota County deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Arrested For Deputy's Death
Sheriff Says Construction Worker Killed Michael Hartwick With a Front Loader and Took Off
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Six months later, family still seeks justice for Teneisha Griffith
Saturday marks six months since Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a young mother reported missing out of Tampa.
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Manatee County deputies: Suspect wanted for shooting, killing daughter's boyfriend turns himself in
BRADENTON, Fla. - Investigators were searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his daughter's boyfriend at a Bradenton apartment complex Tuesday evening. Now, he is behind bars. According to the sheriff's office, 48-year-old Charles Heaven turned himself in Wednesday morning and confessed to the murder. Deputies said Heaven...
iontb.com
DUI manslaughter charges after motorcyclist killed and another seriously injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
An investigation continues after a fatality crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and 62nd Street in Unincorporated Clearwater. The crash occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. According to troopers, 39 year-old Francisco Marcelo of Clearwater, was operating a GMC Sierra pickup westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard....
Mysuncoast.com
Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A road construction worker is in custody after he allegedly hit and killed a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy with a front loader Thursday night, authorities said. The deputy, Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. on I-275...
Jury finds HCSO 90 percent responsible for death of Tampa teen back in 2014
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury has found the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 90 percent responsible for the death of a Tampa teen who was ejected from the Florida State Fair back in 2014. After deliberating, the jury ultimately found the sheriff's office responsible for 90 percent while they...
Clearwater Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Methamphetamine
CLEARWATER, Fla, – Clearwater man, Justin Roberson, 34, pleaded guilty today to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Roberson faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. According to the
Major Tampa murder trial ends suddenly with surprise guilty plea
James Hanson is on trial for bank robbery, carjacking, and murder for a series of crimes in August 2019
Parents of Florida teen awarded $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office
TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Florida teen killed while trying to cross an interstate highway after being kicked out of the Florida State Fair were awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The parents of Andrew Joseph...
Manatee man accused of killing daughter's boyfriend turns himself in: MCSO
A man accused of shooting and killing his daughter's boyfriend turned himself in to authorities after going on the run, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
Comments / 3