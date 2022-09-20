Adam Levine Breaks His Silence on Claims He Cheated on His Wife

Adam Levine is speaking up after being accused of cheating on his wife. Model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to expose Adam saying the affair happened last year. She also claimed he asked her if he could use her name as a name for his future son’s name. Adam has taken accountability. He said in part, I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together. When you find out your favorite celebrity has been unfaithful in their marriage, does it change how you feel about them?