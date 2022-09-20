Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to NBA’s one-year suspension of Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘That’s bull----'

Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Former Brooklyn Nets 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team
According to Sportando, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has signed with KCC Egis. Hollis-Jefferson has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers.
Pelicans, CJ McCollum agree to two-year extension worth $64 million: Reports
The Pelicans' CJ McCollum is staying in New Orleans. The Pelicans and the guard agreed to a two-year extension worth $64 million, according to multiple reports. New Orleans acquired McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers shortly before last year's trade deadline. McCollum was slated to be a free agent after the 2023-24 season before the deal.
Dodgers: What Did Miguel Vargas Trade with Fan for His First MLB Home Run Ball?
Dodgers Prospect Miguel Vargas wanted his first homerun ball back, but what did it take to retrieve it?
