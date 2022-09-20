Read full article on original website
Related
Bucs receiver Julio Jones nursing torn PCL, report says
TAMPA — Bucs veteran receiver Julio Jones, among seven players on the inactive list for today’s home opener, reportedly is dealing with a torn posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). Today’s other inactives: No. 3 quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Cade Otton (personal reasons), rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum and injured...
WATCH: Khalil Herbert scores 2nd TD of the day vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears have found their formula for scoring touchdowns against the Houston Texans. Mix in a heavy dose of Khalil Herbert with a dash of Equanimeous St. Brown and the result will be six points in the endzone. On the first play of the second half for the Bears,...
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
NFL・
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett hires assistant to help with gameday decisions: Report
Nathaniel Hackett made the mistake of letting a game fall on Brandon McManus and a 64-yard field goal rather than a 4th and 5 for Russell Wilson and was booed by his own fans in his home debut after a delay of game. It's been an early struggle for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Fox News
824K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0