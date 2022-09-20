Read full article on original website
Shopper Captures Alleged Credit Card Skimmer at 7-Eleven in Viral Video
"Credit card skimmer caught," said shopper Will Hunter, holding up what looked like a skimmer that had been pulled off the card reader.
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' robbery as authorities warn of new crime trend
A Houston man accused of "bank jugging," a new crime trend in which thieves observe their victims inside a bank and then follow them to commit a robbery or to break into their vehicle, has been arrested, police said. Terrence Thompson, 59, was spotted on security video on June 15...
California man charged after video footage shows him stealing dog through window of parked car
A California man is facing charges after surveillance footage showed him taking a dog out of a parked car last week. In a Facebook post, the Irvine Police Department said a small dog by the name of "Mookie" was stolen out of a car in the University Town Center parking lot on Friday, Sept. 16.
A 93-year-old California assisted living resident died after she was served dishwashing liquid instead of juice
(CNN) — One woman died and two others were hospitalized after they were served dishwashing liquid instead of juice at their California assisted living facility on Sunday night, officials said. Police responded to Atria Park, an assisted living facility in San Mateo, on a report that a resident had...
17-Year-Old Quits Dunkin’ Donuts After Being Forced to Close Store by Herself in Viral TikTok
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of US industries that have found themselves in a bit of an employment pickle: keeping businesses staffed is becoming increasingly difficult for particular lines of work. While there seems to be a growing number of folks across the board who have voiced displeasure with their jobs in general and have walked out the door as part of the "great resignation," data shows that some lines of work have been harder by this phenomenon than others.
I’m a lawyer – I think Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in hopes they’ll pay a $200 fine to avoid court
A LAWSUIT has claimed that Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in the hope they'll pay a hefty fine. Alabama shopper Lesleigh Nurse was awarded $2.1million after her team accused Walmart of using criminal charges to prosecute shoppers and gut them for "civil recovery" money, court documents reveal. A Mobile...
US CBP officers officers stopped a woman trying to cross the border with 50 wheels of undeclared cheese under a blanket in her car. They gave her a $1,000 penalty and destroyed 100 pounds of cheese.
"Travelers can import cheese commensurate with personal consumption levels," a CBP director said. "A few wheels would generally be fine but not 60."
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
A Texas farmer who owns a 150-acre ranch along the U.S.-Mexico border recently shared footage of migrants running onto his property and barricading themselves inside the home where his grandparents live. The farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital his family has owned the property for upwards...
Washington Examiner
Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
California is the first state to make electric cars mandatory. Now it’s telling owners not to charge them
California asks EV owners to limit charging amid heat wave. California approved a plan last week to end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, making it the first state to try to switch exclusively to electric and other zero-emission vehicles. But now state officials are telling drivers not...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
Funeral for Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger Expected to Draw Thousands
Nearly three months after the death of Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger, San Joaquin County in California is bracing for a huge turnout for the late biker’s funeral. According to Fox News, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow has issued a warning to the public that Sonny Barger’s funeral has the capacity to not only be large but may also have some serious violence. The event is being held on Saturday (September 24th) from 2 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way. Withrow noted that he heard about the funeral plans at the end of August.
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Seven drown trying to rescue their cars in underground parking lot as Typhoon Hinnamnor smashes into South Korea
AT least seven people have died while trying to rescue their cars in an underground parking lot as Typhoon Hinnamnor battered South Korea's southern coast. The catastrophic storm saw nine people trapped in the garage of an apartment complex in the port city of Pohang as they tried to move their cars during the heavy downpours.
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
Arizona man finds bag of fentanyl, meth on his property: police
A man was "overwhelmed" when he opened a mysterious bag left at his Phoenix, Arizona home and discovered that it was filled with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, police said. The incident happened the afternoon of September 9 near 30th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix, police said on Saturday. "A...
The 10 vehicles most likely targeted for catalytic converter theft, and what cops are doing about it
As catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically, police agencies are focusing on prevention for some of the most commonly targeted vehicles.
I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee
A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
ohmymag.co.uk
Krispy Kreme faces hefty fine after customer finds piece of metal inside doughnut
Food safety guidelines are very important to uphold, particularly when it comes to big food manufacturers whose foods are consumed by a huge number of people. Food safety and contamination risks have been brought to the fore once again with the recent case against Krispy Kreme. As reported by Leicestershire...
