Orange, CA

Distractify

17-Year-Old Quits Dunkin’ Donuts After Being Forced to Close Store by Herself in Viral TikTok

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of US industries that have found themselves in a bit of an employment pickle: keeping businesses staffed is becoming increasingly difficult for particular lines of work. While there seems to be a growing number of folks across the board who have voiced displeasure with their jobs in general and have walked out the door as part of the "great resignation," data shows that some lines of work have been harder by this phenomenon than others.
Washington Examiner

Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
Outsider.com

Funeral for Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger Expected to Draw Thousands

Nearly three months after the death of Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger, San Joaquin County in California is bracing for a huge turnout for the late biker’s funeral. According to Fox News, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow has issued a warning to the public that Sonny Barger’s funeral has the capacity to not only be large but may also have some serious violence. The event is being held on Saturday (September 24th) from 2 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way. Withrow noted that he heard about the funeral plans at the end of August.
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

