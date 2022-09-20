how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready
how about women take back control of their own bodies instead of some old white man deciding. we are the ones that carry those babies 9 months not men
Why should any politician- make, female, white, colored etc have any say over a private medical decision between an doctor and their patient!!!! Keep politics out of medicine.
She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
'The View' host slams Sen. Graham's abortion bill: 'There is no such thing' as late-term abortion
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth
Marjorie Taylor Greene Among 4 GOP Reps to Vote Against Religious Freedom
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’
Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says
When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
Minnesota GOP candidate who once said he'd 'try to ban abortion' now declares it a 'constitutional right' while holding a baby as he trails in the polls
Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
Read the weird email Marco Rubio sent after Insider asked him about Lindsey Graham's abortion ban bill he's co-sponsoring
SCOTUS Roe v Wade mole is CORNERED: Investigation into 70 individuals over the bombshell leak is almost complete, Justice Neil Gorsuch reveals
Legally recognizing 'personhood' of unborn babies will 'harm' 'health' of pregnant women: NY Times guest essay
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
