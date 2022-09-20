Garmin gets contract to install flight deck systems in military training jets

Garmin International Inc. will deploy its G3000 integrated flight deck for the aviation training fleet of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

The Olathe-based tech company won the work through its relationship with Tactical Air Support Inc., a U.S. Department of Defense contractor.

The selection of the G3000 came as part of Tactical Air’s contract with DOD for Avionics Reconfiguration and Tactical Enhancement/Modernization for Inventory Standardization (ARTEMIS) program, Garmin said in a release . The companies did not disclose the value of the deal.

The system will be installed in F-5 AT cockpits. The supersonic jet, a tactical fighter and attack aircraft, in this role will provide “air-to-air combat training, close-air support training, tactical development and evaluation support,” according to the release.

The G3000 upgrade will deliver modern safety systems and new tactical capabilities, while also solving issues with parts obsolescence and reliability in the current avionics systems, the release says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.