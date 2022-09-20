ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Port Hueneme closer to opening Wheelhouse, Ventura County's first cannabis consumption lounge

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

Ventura County’s first cannabis consumption lounge could open in Port Hueneme this fall.

The City Council unanimously approved a conditional-use permit Monday for Wheelhouse cannabis dispensary to operate a consumption lounge adjacent to its West Channel Islands Boulevard location.

The council also approved a development agreement for the lounge. The agreement will go before the council for a final reading on Oct. 3.

If it's approved, the agreement makes way for the lounge to open in November, Wheelhouse CEO Zahur Lalji said.

While cannabis lounges exist throughout the state, including in West Hollywood and San Francisco, Wheelhouse’s lounge will be the first in the county if given final approval in October, Lalji said.

City officials anticipate an increase in business.

“We’re pretty innovative,” Mayor Richard W. Rollins said Monday. “There will be people coming in from quite a distance I would suspect.”

Ojai is also weighing whether to open lounges. At its June 14 meeting, the Ojai City Council considered allowing cannabis lounges at three existing dispensaries . The council directed staff to research modifying municipal code to allow the areas for on-site consumption.

Ojai city staff has yet to return the item to the council, said interim Assistant City Manager Robin Godfrey by email Tuesday. No date has been set for possibility of lounges to go before the council again, she added.

Tony Stewart, Port Hueneme's community development director, said a second dispensary is in the process of opening a cannabis lounge. Its conditional-use permit will likely go before the council by the end of the year, he said.

The idea for cannabis lounges first gained momentum in Port Hueneme in December when the council directed staff to draft an ordinance amending municipal code to allow cannabis lounges.

City officials said the lounges would help the city’s revenue-generating cannabis dispensaries stay competitive with those planned in Oxnard and Ventura. The ordinance was adopted by the council in March and allows up to five lounges in the city.

Cannabis aficionados will have to purchase a membership to visit the Wheelhouse’s consumption lounge.

At $100 a month, patrons can visit the lounge for a total of 30 hours. The $200 VIP membership allows unlimited hours worth of visits. Guests can also buy a $5, 30-minute long pass.

Wheelhouse will sell as many memberships as requested. However, the lounge will be limited to about 42 patrons at one time, Lalji said.

By requiring memberships, staff can monitor visitors’ intoxication levels and control the number of people in the lounge, Stewart said. Staff will stop serving an individual if they appear to be too intoxicated.

More: Suspect in fatal Oxnard home invasion case linked to double shooting in Port Hueneme

As part of the membership, guests will have to use a ride service if lounge staff determines they are too intoxicated to drive, Stewart said. If a patron violates the policy, the individual will be banned and staff will notify the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Other lounge restrictions include:

  • Operating hours will be between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.
  • Cannabis will be served in single-serving amounts.
  • Outside cannabis and paraphernalia are prohibited.
  • Alcohol is not allowed.

Wheelhouse will be required to pay 5% of the lounge’s annual gross revenue in taxes. According to a staff report, Wheelhouse expects to pay the city about $49,000 in its first year, $73,000 the next year and $95,000 in its third year of operation.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Port Hueneme closer to opening Wheelhouse, Ventura County's first cannabis consumption lounge

Comments / 8

Robin Turner
4d ago

Stupid & dangerous idea. I believe this will breed problems for law enforcement (more arrests & problems) & take up their valuable time. Cannibus changes brain chemistry for a lot of people, that's when problems happen. The money taken in, isn't worth it, find another way. Politician's & law makers, always follow the money & lose site of the real issues. Such a broken system!

Reply(4)
3
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
OXNARD, CA
Ventura County Reporter

County grapples with concerns over unpermitted food vendors

A Facebook post by the Ventura County Environmental Health Division asking people to report food vendors operating without a health permit clearly touched a nerve for many people, because it quickly resulted in more than 500 comments expressing a variety of views. While some people agreed with county officials that...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
City
Ojai, CA
Ojai, CA
Government
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
City
West Hollywood, CA
Port Hueneme, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Port Hueneme, CA
Local
California Government
calcoastnews.com

Home Depot in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Stewart
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
myburbank.com

Fentanyl and Burbank: Not Just a National Problem

Fentanyl has become a real danger. While we hear of the national implications of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, we must realize that the problem is also here in Burbank. It usually goes under the daily radar locally, but the danger is real. There is no one category of people who...
BURBANK, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing Westlake Village Woman Found Safe

A 38-year-old woman who went missing for a week and was last seen in Westlake Village was found safe Friday. Tessa Nichole Coombs went missing on Sept. 15 in the 31000 block of Foxfield Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The LASD did not release any details about...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Consumption#Lounges#Wheelhouse#The City Council#The Ojai City Council
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs

CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide. The post Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Tunnel Has Reopened

••• The pedestrian tunnel linking Coast Village Circle and Butterfly Lane has reopened. The entrances are a bit municipal for my taste, and the inside doesn’t look much different, but nearby residents must be relieved to have it back. ••• Opening September 30 at Sullivan Goss: “the...
OJAI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

Thousand Oaks bakery hit by burglars

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Thousand Oaks bakery is picking up the pieces after burglars ransacked the business. FOX 11 spoke with the owners of Historia Bakery Cafe on East Hillcrest Drive about a week after the business was targeted. "It's hard in the best of circumstances, unfortunately," said Robyn...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
santabarbaraca.com

10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara

We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy