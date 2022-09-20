Read full article on original website
Eater
That Extremely Realistic White Castle on Edgewood Continues to Fake People Out
The White Castle that materialized last month next door to Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue is neither permanent, nor real. It’s part of a TV series set that, despite being widely reported as such by various news outlets over the summer, continues to fake people out driving by it on Edgewood.
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Rare Buckhead Estate Hits Market
Between its private and wooded location, luxurious amenities and finishes, and its proximity to the bustling city life, this newly listed Buckhead estate is truly a hidden gem in the Atlanta area.
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim
East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday....
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County - Week of September 19
Animals in the photo gallery arrived to Clayton County Animal Control between September 14 and September 23. These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours. Clayton County Animal Control has two facilities:. Adoption Center - Address: 3199...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police name new suspects in case of missing Allahnia Lenoir
Atlanta police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon giving new details in the case of missing 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Police now believe the two men Lenoir was last seen with are suspects in her disappearance. Police are seeking public help in locating one of the men.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
Atlanta firefighters respond to popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are currently working an incident at the Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead. Crews responded to the restaurant on Piedmont Road near Roswell Road before sunrise Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News crews report seeing...
Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
Support from several high-profile celebrities poured in as news spread of rapper Ludacris’ long-time manager Chaka Zulu’s arrest for murder in a June shooting in which he was seriously injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.
Sisters disappear while walking in Clayton County neighborhood
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a pair of teenage sisters who disappeared while walking in their neighborhood. Police say 15-year-old Lamiyah Edmondson and 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins left their Biscayne Blvd. home in Rex at 11 p.m. on Monday night without permission and never came back home.
Popular Buckhead taqueria goes up in flames
Fire broke out at a Buckhead Tin Lizzy’s on Tuesday morning and sent huge flames shooting high above the roofline.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
The Georgia State Fair starts next week. Here’s what you need to know
While this week’s temperatures may not feel like it, fall is in the air, and that means fair season is upon us. The Georgia State Fair is returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway next week starting on Friday Sept. 30 and running through Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair is in...
pethelpful.com
Story of Dogs Stolen From Atlanta Rescue Shelter Is So Heartbreaking We Can't Even
Sometimes, cold-hearted people remind us why we prefer animals, and whoever is behind this break-in is no exception. The unidentified person broke into Georgia-based rescue @pawsatlanta and made away with three of the shelter's beloved rescue dogs. Needless to say, the shelter staff was heartbroken. The rescue's local and online...
WLTX.com
Family identifies child found dead in wooded Atlanta metro area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
