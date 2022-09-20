ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police name new suspects in case of missing Allahnia Lenoir

Atlanta police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon giving new details in the case of missing 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Police now believe the two men Lenoir was last seen with are suspects in her disappearance. Police are seeking public help in locating one of the men.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County

These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
Family identifies child found dead in wooded Atlanta metro area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
LITHONIA, GA

