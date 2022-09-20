Read full article on original website
Gladys
4d ago
why doesn't city ask Gov for some of tho funds being used for transporting immigrants.Put money to better use to actually solve a problem.
5
Orlando J
4d ago
we already don't have any good public transportation here, now they want to cut operations 🤣 all I can do is laugh!
3
WESH
Osceola County residents face propane shortage while preparing for storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — People all across central Florida are stocking up on storm supplies and getting their gas tanks filled. Down in Osceola County, they're already experiencing some shortages. WESH 2 spoke with the owner of a campground who started selling their propane after people stopped by saying...
click orlando
Interstate 4 clear after crash blocked eastbound lanes in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning on Interstate 4 in Orlando temporarily shut down eastbound lanes at Amelia Street, traffic cameras show. The crash was reported around 10:17 a.m., specifically at mile marker 84A, according to Florida 511. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen,...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County, Cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud to Open Sandbag Distribution Site on Sunday
In preparation for potential severe weather conditions, Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Supplies will be provided including bags and sand. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will need to bring their own...
click orlando
Crash shuts down Woodbury Road in Orange County, fire rescue says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has Woodbury Road shut down in all directions at Lake Underhill Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
Central Florida residents prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Ian strengthening, Central Florida residents have started to prepare for its future impacts. Channel 9 visited Downey Park Saturday, where many people stocked up on sandbags and supplies. Orange County refilled the sand pile at least once today because of the number...
click orlando
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
click orlando
Rower hospitalized after lightning strike on Lake Fairview has died, club says
ORLANDO, Fla. – A young rower who was hospitalized and placed on life support after a deadly lightning strike during practice on Lake Fairview earlier this month has passed away, according to a statement from North Orlando Rowing late Saturday. The severe weather event Sept. 15 occurred as five...
WESH
Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
click orlando
Lake County residents make storm preparations ahead of Ian’s possible Florida landfall
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Across Lake County on Sunday, as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane, emergency officials helped residents prepare for any possible storm impact. The county has five sandbag self-service locations where residents can pick up 10 bags for free. It also...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Osceola County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
click orlando
Mostly dry Sunday before Ian moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. – We still have several days before Ian makes any sort of impacts on Florida. Today will be fairly nice with a 30% coverage of rain and a high temperature of 89°. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, become hurricane Sunday |...
WESH
Orlando International Airport preparing for possible storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 9 is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and approach Florida, leading local airports to prepare. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is putting pre-storm procedures in place due to the forecast. The procedures are being implemented at the Executive Airport and Orlando International Airport.
click orlando
Orange County sets up sandbag locations ahead of potential storms
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 spoke with Orange County leaders and experts on how to prep for a hurricane and about where the county currently stands with potential storms. “I want our residents to understand that we are well prepared to be able to deal with anything that could come our way,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.
fox35orlando.com
New truck driving school opens in Apopka as driver shortage continues
APOPKA, Fla. - Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando opened a new facility in Apopka that hopes to ease the truck driver shortage by training Central Florida drivers. City commissioners were at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. "The demand for drivers is through the roof," said president Brad Ball. "This industry...
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
villages-news.com
State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages. “I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
1 year later: Neighbors reflect on death of Miya Marcano at hand of apartment maintenance worker
ORLANDO, Fla. — People are remembering 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano one year after her murder. Orange County deputies said she was killed by a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartment complex. Investigators say Marcano knew her killer, Armando Caballero, who was a maintenance worker at her...
click orlando
1 killed in crash that shut down Orange Blossom Trail near Zellwood for hours, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan Friday morning forced lane closures on Orange Blossom Trail just outside of Zellwood Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. at Orange Blossom Trail’s intersection with Willow Street, troopers...
click orlando
‘We demand answers:’ Apopka residents frustrated with neighborhood flooding
APOPKA, Fla. – Residents at Clear Lakes Estates said flooding has been an ongoing issue in their neighborhood and they are pressing Apopka City Council to do something about it. Venus Griffith lives in the community and attended the council meeting Wednesday night. “We demand answers,” Griffith said.
click orlando
‘Precautionary measure:’ Seminole County fills sandbags ahead of potential tropical weather
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency management officials in Seminole County are offering sandbags for residents to help prepare for possible impacts from a tropical system next week. On Friday, a sandbag location was opened at the Boombah Seminole County Sports Overflow Lot, which is located at 3450 East Lake...
